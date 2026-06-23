Related: Wabash Underride Verdict Raises Questions About Regulations
Wabash Trailers Recalled for Improperly Installed Underride Guards
More than 900 Wabash dry van trailers may not comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for rear impact guards.
Wabash is recalling more than 900 van trailers because of rear underride guards that may have improperly tightened bolts.
The recall affects 2027 model year Wabash van trailers produced between April 20 and June 5 of this year. About half are estimated to have the defect.
Following a change in the torque specification to accommodate the use of different metals for rear impact guard manufacturing, the supplier may not have tightened the bumper tube bolts to the updated torque values. This reduced the protection provided by the guard. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for rear impact guards.
In late May, in connection with a deviation request from Wabash’s bumper tube supplier, the trailer manufacturer learned that the supplier had been torquing the bolts below the required specification.
The condition was corrected in production on June 6.
Wabash is not aware of any accident or injury reports related to this condition.
Dealers will tighten the bumper tube bolts, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 14. Owners may contact Wabash customer service at 1-765-771-5404.
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