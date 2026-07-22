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ConMet Expands Aftermarket Brake Drum Lineup With TruCast
A new heavy-duty truck brake drum option in the aftermarket gives customers more flexibility within the ConMet product family.
ConMet has expanded its North American aftermarket brake drum lineup with new TruCast brake drums for commercial vehicle replacement applications.
The new brake drums complement ConMet's premium TruTurn brake drum lineup, giving fleets another option for replacement needs while expanding coverage across common heavy-duty truck and trailer applications.
According to ConMet, TruTurn remains its premium brake drum offering. The new TruCast line is designed to provide a reliable, ConMet-engineered option for broader aftermarket applications.
About ConMet's New Heavy Duty Brake Drum Options
The initial TruCast lineup includes nine part numbers covering common heavy-duty truck and trailer applications, including front and rear configurations in 15-inch and 16.5-inch drum sizes.
According to ConMet, TruCast brake drums are manufactured to the company's material and quality standards for durability and are tested to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 121 and OEM performance requirements.
The new brake drums feature:
- Coverage for select 15-inch and 16.5-inch drum configurations.
- Steer, drive, and trailer applications.
- ConMet-engineered designs.
- Testing to meet FMVSS 121 and OEM performance requirements.
- Standard ConMet warranty coverage.
More Brake Drum Options for Trucking Fleets
"Fleets need brake drum options that align with their specific applications, availability requirements, and performance expectations," said Jeff Larson, vice president of engineering, core products at ConMet.
"TruCast brake drums strengthen our North American brake drum portfolio by adding reliable options backed by ConMet engineering, testing, and quality standards. With premium TruTurn brake drums and new TruCast brake drums, customers now have more flexibility while staying within the ConMet product family."
TruCast brake drums are available now through ConMet's North American aftermarket distribution network.
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