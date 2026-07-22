ConMet Expands Aftermarket Brake Drum Lineup With TruCast

The new brake drums complement ConMet's premium TruTurn brake drum lineup, giving fleets another option for replacement needs while expanding coverage across common heavy-duty truck and trailer applications.

ConMet has expanded its North American aftermarket brake drum lineup with new TruCast brake drums for commercial vehicle replacement applications.

According to ConMet, TruTurn remains its premium brake drum offering. The new TruCast line is designed to provide a reliable, ConMet-engineered option for broader aftermarket applications.

About ConMet's New Heavy Duty Brake Drum Options

The initial TruCast lineup includes nine part numbers covering common heavy-duty truck and trailer applications, including front and rear configurations in 15-inch and 16.5-inch drum sizes.

According to ConMet, TruCast brake drums are manufactured to the company's material and quality standards for durability and are tested to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 121 and OEM performance requirements.