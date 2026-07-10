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Noregon Launches CAN Mentor to Simplify Vehicle Network Diagnostics

New Noregon software helps technicians identify CAN network issues without requiring advanced diagnostic equipment or specialized training.

News/Media Release
News/Media Release
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July 10, 2026
Noregon CAN Mentor software.

CAN Mentor works with Noregon's DLA+ 3.0 XBT adapter to connect to a vehicle, automatically check the CAN network for voltage and resistance issues.

Credit:

Noregon

2 min to read

Noregon has introduced CAN Mentor, a new vehicle network diagnostic application designed to help technicians quickly identify controller area network (CAN) communication issues without the need for a multimeter or oscilloscope.

The software works with Noregon's DLA+ 3.0 XBT adapter to connect to a vehicle, automatically check the CAN network for voltage and resistance issues, and direct technicians to the affected area of the vehicle for troubleshooting.

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"This new technology makes network diagnostics accessible for technicians of all skill levels," said Jason Hedman, Noregon product manager. "Without having an extensive background in network analysis, technicians can use CAN Mentor to diagnose communication issues and know where to begin troubleshooting the issue."

An Expanding Maintenance and Repair Portfolio

Noregon, best known in the commercial vehicle industry for its JPRO diagnostic software, said CAN Mentor is the latest addition to its expanding portfolio of maintenance and repair technologies. In recent years, the company has broadened its offerings beyond diagnostics to include shop management software, compliance tools, remote technician support and other repair shop solutions.

Why Uptime Defines Fleet Growth Today

"Vehicles are more complex and connected than ever, making it essential to give technicians access to technology and services that make it easier to work on them," Hedman said. "We develop tools that train technicians while they use the application, so unfamiliar repairs quickly become routine work for them. CAN Mentor is the latest example of that."

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CAN Mentor is available immediately through Noregon. Customers can purchase the software by itself for use with an existing DLA+ 3.0 XBT adapter or choose a bundled package that includes the adapter kit.

Related: Why VMRS is the Missing Link in Fleet Maintenance Today


Topics:NoregonFleet Maintenancefleet maintenance softwareMaintenance

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