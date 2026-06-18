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DTNA Software Update Gives Truckers More Time Before DEF Derates Take Effect

The changes reflect EPA guidance aimed at reducing downtime caused by emissions-system faults while maintaining compliance requirements.

Deborah Lockridge
Deborah LockridgeEditor and Associate Publisher
Read Deborah's Posts
June 18, 2026
Illustration of Detroit engine with sketch of DEF tank in background.

The revised inducement strategy gives operators greater flexibility to schedule repairs without immediately sidelining equipment.

Credit:

HDT Graphic/DTNA

3 min to read

Daimler Truck North America is updating emissions software on about 330,000 Detroit-powered trucks, giving fleets more time to address diesel exhaust fluid system faults before severe derates take effect.

The updated software, already being shipped on DTNA’s latest Detroit-equipped Freightliner and Western Star vehicles, reflects the Environmental Protection Agency’s revised guidance on diesel exhaust fluid inducements.

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The company began rolling out the software to approximately 330,000 in-service vehicles in February, covering DD15 engines (model years 2021-2025) and DD13 engines (model years 2022-2025). These updates will continue throughout 2026.

What are DEF Inducements?

DEF is used in selective catalytic reduction technology to convert nitrogen oxides (NOx) into nitrogen and water for compliance with EPA emissions standards.

"Inducements" are built-in safeguards on trucks to help ensure emissions systems work properly.

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They reduce vehicle speed and power when issues are detected, such as low DEF levels or reduced performance of the selective catalytic reduction system. 

This slowdown “induces” the driver to correct the issue. It may be as simple as refilling the DEF tank or performing a regeneration cycle, or it may require repairing faulty sensors or components.

But those “derates,” as they are often called, have been a headache for trucking and agriculture users of diesel-powered equipment.

For instance, problems with DEF sensors that trigger a derate even when the DEF tank is full have been a common complaint among trucking companies.

What Did the EPA Do to Address DEF Inducements?

Last August, the EPA announced new guidance for manufacturers to increase the time truckers have to refill the DEF tank or make repairs.

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After a fault is detected, only a warning light will appear for 650 miles or 10 hours, so there’s no performance impact for at least one workday. 

At that point, under the EPA guidance, the engine derates by 15%, but does not limit speed, allowing trucks to operate normally for up to 4,200 miles or about two work weeks.

Other EPA Actions on DEF Inducements

January 2026: Justice Department Pulls Back on Criminal Prosecution of Diesel Emissions Deletes

February 2026: EPA Wants to Know: Are DEF De-Rates Really Needed for Diesel Emissions Compliance?

March 2026: EPA Targets DEF Sensor Failures Behind Truck Derates

Only after 10,500 miles, or about four work weeks, will the vehicle see a speed de-rate down to 25 mph, where it will remain until repaired. That previously was set at 5 mph.

EPA also announced that starting with model year 2027, all new diesel on-road trucks must be engineered to avoid sudden and severe power loss after running out of DEF.

To address the problem for vehicles already in use, EPA’s guidance allowed necessary software changes to be made to the existing fleet.

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This Doesn’t Mean Emissions Compliance is Optional

DTNA stressed that emissions compliance remains mandatory.

Vehicles must still be repaired to ensure environmental standards are met. The logic for triggering final inducements related to the DEF tank level remains unchanged.

Don’t Let Bad DEF Sideline Your Truck

DTNA said in a news release that these updates are designed to improve reliability and reduce unplanned downtime, giving operators more flexibility to address issues without unnecessary disruption to their operations.

The company has also informed its dealer network to ensure consistent implementation and support across its service network.

Why Did the EPA Include Inducements in its NOx Regulations?

As HDT reported in 2010, when European truck makers started using selective catalytic reduction to meet Euro V emissions regulations limiting NOx (nitrogen oxides), there was a problem.

Trucks were running with water in their diesel exhaust fluid tanks, because there was no anti-cheating strategy — or inducement — to keep the DEF tank filled.

Running without the fluid meant engines were running at orders of magnitude above the NOx limits.

The EPA, aware of this shortcoming, required OEMs using SCR to have strategies to induce operators to keep DEF on board and the aftertreatment system working properly.

Quick Answers

The DTNA software update aims to provide truck fleets with more time to address diesel exhaust fluid system faults before severe derates take effect, aligning with the EPA's revised guidance.

*Summarized by AI

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Topics:sensorsDaimler Truck North AmericaDiesel EmissionsEnvironmental Protection Agencydiesel exhaust fluidFuel SmartsMaintenanceEquipment

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