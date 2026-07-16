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Continental Expands Retread Lineup With New ContiTread HDL 5 EP

New long-haul drive retread is designed to improve fuel efficiency, extend tread life, and lower fleets' cost per mile.

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July 16, 2026
Continental ContiTread HDL 5 EP

The ContiTread HDL 5 EP an advanced five-rib tread pattern designed to deliver consistent traction while helping reduce rolling resistance and fuel consumption.

Credit:

Continental Tire

1 min to read

Continental has expanded its ContiTread retread portfolio with the launch of the ContiTread HDL 5 EP, a new long-haul drive retread engineered to improve fuel efficiency, extend tread life, and reduce total cost per mile for commercial fleets.

The new retread features an advanced five-rib tread pattern designed to deliver consistent traction while helping reduce rolling resistance and fuel consumption on long-haul routes. Continental said an optimized tire footprint combined with V-shaped grooves promotes more even wear, allowing fleets to maximize each retread cycle.

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The HDL 5 EP also incorporates a next-generation tread compound intended to improve wear resistance while reducing heat buildup, helping extend service life and increase vehicle uptime. In addition, 3D metric sipes are designed to enhance traction and handling in a variety of road and weather conditions.

"Engineered to improve uptime, durability, and efficiency, the ContiTread HDL 5 EP delivers a smart, sustainable solution for demanding long-haul applications," Continental said in announcing the product.

The ContiTread HDL 5 EP is available in 220, 230, and 240 sizes with a tread depth of 21/32 inch.

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The introduction expands Continental's ContiTread retread lineup, offering fleets another option to lower operating costs while extending the service life of commercial tire casings.

Related: What is a 'Green' Truck Tire Made Of?


Topics:ContinentalContinental TiresRetreadsEquipment

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