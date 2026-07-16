Continental Expands Retread Lineup With New ContiTread HDL 5 EP

Continental has expanded its ContiTread retread portfolio with the launch of the ContiTread HDL 5 EP, a new long-haul drive retread engineered to improve fuel efficiency, extend tread life, and reduce total cost per mile for commercial fleets.

The new retread features an advanced five-rib tread pattern designed to deliver consistent traction while helping reduce rolling resistance and fuel consumption on long-haul routes. Continental said an optimized tire footprint combined with V-shaped grooves promotes more even wear, allowing fleets to maximize each retread cycle.