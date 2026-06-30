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Rush Expands Gulf Coast Peterbilt Network With Louisiana Acquisition

The expanded Rush network gives fleets additional sales, service, leasing and collision repair support across Louisiana's major trucking markets.

News/Media Release
News/Media Release
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June 30, 2026
Photo of truck dealership with pond in foreground

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is home to one of the new Rush Truck Centers locations following the acquisition.

Credit:

Rush Enterprises

2 min to read

Rush Enterprises is expanding its Peterbilt dealer network in the Gulf Coast region with the acquisition of Peterbilt of Louisiana and the formation of a Gulf South Region.

The acquisition adds five full-service Peterbilt dealership locations, one collision center, and one PacLease operation to the Rush Truck Centers network, which is already the largest commercial vehicle dealership network in North America, according to the company.

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The transaction adds 46 service bays, more than 23,000 square feet of parts storage, and approximately 107,000 square feet of facility space to the company's footprint.

The locations, now operating as Rush Truck Centers and Rush Truck Leasing, are in Baton Rouge, Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans.

U.S. map of Rush Truck Center locations highlighting the new Louisiana acquisitions

The newest Rush Truck Centers locations will benefit regional and national fleet customers operating across the Gulf Coast .

Credit:

Rush Enterprises

New Gulf South Region

The newly acquired locations offer customers a full range of commercial vehicle sales, service, parts, collision repair and leasing solutions.

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The locations will operate as part of Rush Truck Centers' newly formed Gulf South Region led by Regional General Manager Mark Kanitz.

Regional and national fleet customers operating across the Gulf Coast will have improved support from Rush Truck Centers, according to the company.

The acquisition also further solidifies Rush Truck Centers’ position as the largest Peterbilt dealer group in North America.

More About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, with 167 locations in 24 states and Ontario, Canada, representing manufacturers such as Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Blue Arc, IC Bus and Blue Bird.

The company offers not only sales of new and used vehicles, but also aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, and leasing and rental solutions.

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Rush Enterprises' operations also provide compressed natural gas fuel systems (through its investment in Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies), telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle modification and upfitting, chrome accessories and tires.

Watch: A Visit to Peterbilt's booth at ATA's 2025 Conference in San Diego

Topics:Truck DealersPeterbiltTruck SalesTruck LeasingMaintenanceEquipment

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