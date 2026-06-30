Rush Expands Gulf Coast Peterbilt Network With Louisiana Acquisition

The expanded Rush network gives fleets additional sales, service, leasing and collision repair support across Louisiana's major trucking markets.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is home to one of the new Rush Truck Centers locations following the acquisition.

Rush Enterprises is expanding its Peterbilt dealer network in the Gulf Coast region with the acquisition of Peterbilt of Louisiana and the formation of a Gulf South Region. The acquisition adds five full-service Peterbilt dealership locations, one collision center, and one PacLease operation to the Rush Truck Centers network, which is already the largest commercial vehicle dealership network in North America, according to the company.

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The transaction adds 46 service bays, more than 23,000 square feet of parts storage, and approximately 107,000 square feet of facility space to the company's footprint. The locations, now operating as Rush Truck Centers and Rush Truck Leasing, are in Baton Rouge, Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans. The newest Rush Truck Centers locations will benefit regional and national fleet customers operating across the Gulf Coast . Credit: Rush Enterprises New Gulf South Region The newly acquired locations offer customers a full range of commercial vehicle sales, service, parts, collision repair and leasing solutions.

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The locations will operate as part of Rush Truck Centers' newly formed Gulf South Region led by Regional General Manager Mark Kanitz. Regional and national fleet customers operating across the Gulf Coast will have improved support from Rush Truck Centers, according to the company. The acquisition also further solidifies Rush Truck Centers’ position as the largest Peterbilt dealer group in North America. More About Rush Enterprises Rush Enterprises owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, with 167 locations in 24 states and Ontario, Canada, representing manufacturers such as Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Blue Arc, IC Bus and Blue Bird. The company offers not only sales of new and used vehicles, but also aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, and leasing and rental solutions.