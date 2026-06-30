Watch: A Visit to Peterbilt's booth at ATA's 2025 Conference in San Diego
Rush Expands Gulf Coast Peterbilt Network With Louisiana Acquisition
The expanded Rush network gives fleets additional sales, service, leasing and collision repair support across Louisiana's major trucking markets.
Rush Enterprises is expanding its Peterbilt dealer network in the Gulf Coast region with the acquisition of Peterbilt of Louisiana and the formation of a Gulf South Region.
The acquisition adds five full-service Peterbilt dealership locations, one collision center, and one PacLease operation to the Rush Truck Centers network, which is already the largest commercial vehicle dealership network in North America, according to the company.
The transaction adds 46 service bays, more than 23,000 square feet of parts storage, and approximately 107,000 square feet of facility space to the company's footprint.
The locations, now operating as Rush Truck Centers and Rush Truck Leasing, are in Baton Rouge, Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles and New Orleans.
New Gulf South Region
The newly acquired locations offer customers a full range of commercial vehicle sales, service, parts, collision repair and leasing solutions.
The locations will operate as part of Rush Truck Centers' newly formed Gulf South Region led by Regional General Manager Mark Kanitz.
Regional and national fleet customers operating across the Gulf Coast will have improved support from Rush Truck Centers, according to the company.
The acquisition also further solidifies Rush Truck Centers’ position as the largest Peterbilt dealer group in North America.
More About Rush Enterprises
Rush Enterprises owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, with 167 locations in 24 states and Ontario, Canada, representing manufacturers such as Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Blue Arc, IC Bus and Blue Bird.
The company offers not only sales of new and used vehicles, but also aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, and leasing and rental solutions.
Rush Enterprises' operations also provide compressed natural gas fuel systems (through its investment in Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies), telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle modification and upfitting, chrome accessories and tires.
More Equipment
Photos: Shell SuperRigs Light Up Bristol Tennessee
Kenny Ziglar II of Rawlins, Wyo., captured Best of Show honors for the second consecutive year with his 2007 Peterbilt 379, nicknamed “Scrapin By,” at the 44th Annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs competition held June 25-27 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn.Read More →
Waabi, Volvo Claim Breakthrough in Scaling Autonomous Trucking
Waabi says its AI-powered virtual driver successfully transferred to Volvo Autonomous Solutions' Volvo VNL Autonomous platform without retraining or additional data, a milestone the companies say could dramatically accelerate commercialization of autonomous trucks.Read More →
Why the Mack Pioneer Signals a New Era in Class 8 Truck Design
After a public-road drive through eastern Pennsylvania, one thing became clear: Mack's new Pioneer isn't simply packed with technology -- it's been engineered around the driver in ways that could redefine long-haul trucking.Read More →
Mack Defense Secures $47 Million to Continue Military Dump Truck Production
President Trump visited Mack Defense’s Macungie, Pennsylvania, facility on June 23 to tout a $47 million Heavy Dump Truck order.Read More →
New (Antique) Trucks Take the Spotlight at the Mack Trucks Museum
The Mack Trucks Historical Museum has a slate of new historic vehicles on display this year.Read More →
WEX, TFS Launch Equipment Financing Program for Trucking Fleets
The companies say the program uses technology to connect fleets with financing providers more efficiently than traditional lending channels.Read More →
Historic, Vintage, and Antique Trucks at the 2026 ATHS Convention
More than 500 trucks were on display, indoors and out, at the 2026 American Historical Society annual convention in Springfield, Missouri.Read More →
DTNA Software Update Gives Truckers More Time Before DEF Derates Take Effect
The changes reflect EPA guidance aimed at reducing downtime caused by emissions-system faults while maintaining compliance requirements.Read More →
Great American Trucks: The International MaxxPro MRAP
Built from an International WorkStar chassis and powered by a MaxxForce diesel, the MaxxPro MRAP became one of the most important military trucks of the Iraq War era.Read More →
New Mack Granite Cab Puts Driver Comfort Front and Center
Mack’s next-generation vocational truck features a roomier cab, premium seating, advanced steering technology, and a driver-focused interior designed with direct input from professional operators.Read More →