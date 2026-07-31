Atlas Expands Kodiak Driverless Truck Fleet in Permian Basin
Atlas Energy Solutions is expanding autonomous frac sand hauling in the Permian Basin with a second load-out location and plans for 100 driverless trucks by mid-2027.
Atlas Energy Solutions is expanding its use of Kodiak-powered autonomous trucks in the Permian Basin, adding a second loading point and outlining plans to grow its driverless fleet to 100 trucks by mid-2027.
Atlas uses the autonomous trucks to haul frac sand from its Dune Express conveyor system to oilfield well sites in Texas and New Mexico.
The company is now concurrently operating driverless trucks at load-out sites located in Texas and New Mexico. Trucks equipped with the AI-enabled Kodiak Driver haul sand to well sites across the Permian oil and gas basin.
Previously, Atlas’s driverless trucks operated from one load-out point at a time.
Atlas is expanding its driverless proppant delivery program to a second simultaneous load-out point on its 42-mile Dune Express sand conveyor system.
By adding a second site about 90 minutes away, Atlas said it can serve a broader area of the Permian Basin and respond more quickly to customer demand.
Atlas and Kodiak also have agreed on a deployment schedule that would increase the autonomous fleet from 28 trucks to 100 by the middle of next year.
The companies also said they expect the trucks to begin operating on public roads in early 2027, pending regulatory approvals and other operational milestones.
Atlas’ Success So Far With Kodiak Autonomous Trucks
The companies said the expansion builds on a program that began with driverless commercial operations in 2024. As of March 31, the fleet of 28 trucks had completed about 7,000 deliveries, hauling more than 450,000 tons of sand across 15 routes. Atlas said the trucks logged more than 23,500 driverless operating hours during the first quarter of 2026.
On July 20, the fleet delivered 176 loads of sand in a single day, which Atlas said was its highest daily total since launching autonomous operations in the Permian Basin.
Earlier this year, Atlas and Kodiak demonstrated what they said was the first autonomous operation using triple trailers, with a combined loaded weight exceeding 135 tons.
"This partnership with Kodiak is a critical part of our strategy to transform oilfield sand logistics through innovation," Atlas CEO John Turner said in a statement.
Kodiak, which went public earlier this year, develops autonomous driving technology for trucking, industrial vehicles and defense applications. Atlas is one of the company's largest commercial deployments and, according to the companies, currently operates the world's largest fleet of driverless heavy trucks.
Kodiak isn't the only autonomous truck technology provider working with customers in the Permian Basin. Aurora last year announced a deal with Detmar Logistics for Aurora autonomous trucks to haul frac sand around the clock on public roads and highways in the Permian Basin.
More Equipment
Putting Mack’s Command Steer to the Test
A test drive of Mack’s Command Steer active steering system evaluates how it can make truck driving easier and less tiring.Read More →
Mack, Volvo Expand DEF Derate Software Updates
The updated software gives Mack and Volvo truck owners more time to address DEF-related issues before the engine derates or the vehicle goes into reduced-speed inducement, following new EPA guidance.Read More →
Rush, MCT Team Up to Grow Refrigeration Service Network
The joint venture will operate MCT's network of Carrier Transicold dealerships and mobile service locations, with the companies promising greater service capacity and uptime for refrigerated fleets.Read More →
Cummins Adjusts 2027 Engine Rollout After EPA Proposal
The engine maker will gradually introduce its new Model Year 2027 diesel engines while continuing to offer current models during the transition, citing the EPA's proposed emissions rule changes.Read More →
Aurora Rolls Out Next Generation of Driverless Trucks for Commercial Freight
Aurora's latest autonomous trucks it's rolling out with International feature lower-cost hardware designed for a million miles as the company expands commercial driverless freight operations across the U.S. Sun Belt.Read More →
Peterbilt 589 Spotlight: A Close Look at a Custom Working Truck [Video]
There's more to this customized Peterbilt Model 589 and Great Dane refrigerated trailer than chrome and stainless (although there's plenty of that too!) A veteran driver explains the design choices and practical features behind this working truck.Read More →
Continental Expands Retread Lineup With New ContiTread HDL 5 EP
New long-haul drive retread is designed to improve fuel efficiency, extend tread life, and lower fleets' cost per mile.Read More →
EPA Proposal Could Ease 2027 Truck Costs and Buying Uncertainty
The proposal doesn't change the tougher NOx standard, but it would revise key implementation requirements that manufacturers say have driven up costs and complicated fleet purchasing decisions.Read More →
Cummins, Paccar Ease DEF Derates After EPA Guidance
Updated diesel engine software gives truck operators more time to address emissions-system issues while staying compliant with EPA emissions standards.Read More →
America at 250: How the Truck Helped Connect a Continent
America was founded on revolutionary ideas, but it was built by movement. For 250 years, the nation has depended on ever-better ways to move people, products, and prosperity across a vast continent. No machine has carried that mission further — or more faithfully — than the truck.Read More →