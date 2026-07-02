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Mack Unveils America 250 Tribute Truck to Celebrate Nation's Semiquincentennial
Just in time for the Fourth of July! Mack unveils a brand-new patriotic, limited-edition, red, white, and blue truck wrap.
Mack Trucks is marking America's 250th anniversary with a limited-edition America 250 Tribute Truck, unveiling a custom-wrapped Mack Pioneer that celebrates both the nation's semiquincentennial and Mack's own deep American heritage.
The specially designed Pioneer features a bold eagle-and-American-flag graphic that stretches along both sides of the truck, creating the appearance of the Stars and Stripes flying down the highway. The themes "250 Years of Freedom" and "America 250" are prominently displayed as a tribute to the nation's milestone anniversary.
The truck will be displayed throughout July at Mack Trucks' World Headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina. Drivers traveling along Interstate 40 will be able to see the vehicle from the highway, while visitors are invited to stop at Mack's visitor parking area to view the truck and take photos.
Mack also has added a patriotic background option to its online Truck Builder, allowing customers to place custom Mack truck designs against a red, white and blue backdrop. The free online tool enables users to configure a Mack Pioneer, Granite, Anthem, Keystone, MD or LR model before selecting the commemorative background.
"As a company built on American heritage, Mack is honored to recognize this historic moment with a truck that celebrates the people, progress and pride that continue to define the United States," said David Galbraith, Mack Trucks vice president of global brand and marketing.
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