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Waabi, Volvo Claim Breakthrough in Scaling Autonomous Trucking
Waabi says its AI-powered virtual driver successfully transferred to Volvo Autonomous Solutions' Volvo VNL Autonomous platform without retraining or additional data, a milestone the companies say could dramatically accelerate commercialization of autonomous trucks.
Waabi and Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) say they have achieved a significant milestone in autonomous trucking. The breakthrough demonstrates that Waabi's AI-powered virtual driver can operate a new truck platform without requiring additional training, engineering or data collection, the companies said.
The achievement marks an important step toward making autonomous trucking technology more scalable and commercially viable by allowing a single AI driving system to transfer seamlessly between different vehicle platforms, according to both companies.
Zero-Shot Transfer to Volvo VNL Autonomous
According to Waabi, its AI-based Waabi Driver was integrated with the Volvo VNL Autonomous platform and successfully operated on both highways and complex surface streets without requiring new real-world data, simulation data or fine-tuning.
The company describes the accomplishment as "zero-shot generalization." This means the virtual driver was able to adapt immediately to a completely different truck platform despite differences in vehicle size, sensor configurations, control systems and physical characteristics.
Waabi said the Volvo VNL Autonomous performed safely and smoothly from its first mile on public roads using the Waabi Driver.
The company argues that overcoming what it calls the "embodiment generalization" challenge has historically been one of the largest technical hurdles facing autonomous vehicle developers, with most systems requiring extensive engineering work whenever they are adapted to a new vehicle platform.
Waabi also noted that its AI system previously demonstrated the ability to expand beyond highway driving into more complex surface-street environments, giving the company confidence that the technology could generalize across both driving environments and vehicle platforms.
Partnership Focuses on Commercial Scalability
Nils Jaeger, president of Volvo Autonomous Solutions, said the successful integration validates both companies' long-term partnership and highlights the flexibility of Volvo's autonomous truck platform.
"Road testing the Volvo VNL Autonomous, integrated with the Waabi Driver, on public roads is an important proof point of our partnership with Waabi," Jaeger said. "It also demonstrates the scalability of Volvo's autonomous truck platform, which is designed to integrate different vehicle models and virtual drivers to enable a wide range of use cases and applications."
Volvo said the platform was designed to support multiple autonomous driving systems, giving customers flexibility as commercial autonomous trucking deployments expand.
Waabi founder and CEO Raquel Urtasun said the milestone extends beyond autonomous trucking and demonstrates broader advances in physical AI.
"For the first time in the industry, we have shown that a virtual driver can generalize across fundamentally different embodiments without requiring a single training example -- neither real nor simulated -- or fine-tuning," Urtasun said.
The companies said the ability to deploy the same AI system across multiple vehicle platforms and operating environments could significantly reduce development time and costs while accelerating commercialization of autonomous freight transportation.
Waabi and Volvo Autonomous Solutions continue to develop autonomous trucking technology aimed at future commercial deployment, building on their partnership announced in 2023 to jointly develop and commercialize autonomous heavy-duty trucks.
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