Mack Defense Secures $47 Million to Continue Military Dump Truck Production

President Trump visited Mack Defense’s Macungie, Pennsylvania, facility on June 23 to tout a $47 million Heavy Dump Truck order.

June 23, 2026

Mack Defense has received $47 million in federal funding to continue building the U.S. Army’s M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck at its Allentown, Pennsylvania, manufacturing facility, according to an announcement from U.S. Rep. Ryan Mackenzie. The announcement prompted an official visit to Mack’s Allentown truck manufacturing facility from President Trump on June 23.

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After a private tour of the facility led by Mack President Stephen Roy, Trump spoke to Mack employees from a stage erected on the factory floor. “For more than 100 years, this legendary company has been making trucks right here in eastern Pennsylvania, building the heavy-duty machinery that keeps our economy rolling, our factories moving, and our industries roaring all across the nation,” the president said in his remarks. The funding is included in the 2026 Department of Defense Appropriations Act. The investment supports the ongoing production of the military truck under a five-year contract awarded to Mack Defense in June 2025. The contract calls for delivery of up to 450 trucks and carries a potential value of up to $221.8 million.

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Funding Supports Military Logistics Mission Mackenzie announced the appropriation during a June 19 event at Mack Defense’s Allentown facility. The congressman, whose district includes the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos region, said he advocated for the funding throughout the federal appropriations process. See the Latest Vehicle Additions to Mack's Historic Truck Museum “Military readiness depends on reliable logistical support that enables our servicemembers to get the job done. Nobody is better prepared to deliver it than workers right here in the Lehigh Valley,” Mackenzie said in a statement. He said the $47 million appropriation will help ensure local employees can continue producing vehicles that support military logistics and infrastructure operations. The funding is intended to keep the production line operating while helping the Army meet heavy-duty transportation and construction requirements. More Than 625 Trucks Delivered Mack Defense has built more than 625 M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks to date.

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The truck is based on the commercial Mack Granite vocational model but is modified to meet military requirements. The M917A3 features all-wheel drive, increased ride height, heavier-duty rear axles, and other ruggedized components designed for operation in demanding environments. The trucks are used in military construction and infrastructure projects, including the maintenance and development of airfields, roadways, landing strips, supply facilities, and motor pools. Military Truck Incorporates Advanced Safety Technology According to Mack Defense, the M917A3 incorporates modern technologies such as anti-lock braking systems, updated driver controls, and active safety features. The Army cited the truck’s technology and sustainability improvements as factors in its investment in the platform. Both the vehicles and the production process at the Mack Experience Center in Allentown have undergone government quality inspections to verify compliance with military requirements, the company said. “With this funding now in place, our team in Allentown can keep building the M917A3 and supporting the soldiers who rely on it,” said David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense. “Congressman Mackenzie understood what was at stake -- for national defense and for the skilled workforce behind this truck. And his advocacy throughout the appropriations process made the difference.”

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