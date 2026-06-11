Mack Unveils Fan-Selected Patriotic NASCAR Pioneer Wraps
Racing fans picked the patriotic design now featured on three Mack Pioneer trucks hauling NASCAR equipment across the country during the 2026 season.
Mack Trucks is once again supporting NASCAR Salutes, the sport's annual tribute to U.S. military members, veterans, and their families, with three specially wrapped Mack Pioneer trucks featuring a patriotic design chosen by fans.
Nearly 2,400 voters selected the red, white and blue wrap, which displays the emblems of all six military branches.
The trucks are among 11 new Mack Pioneer sleeper models recently added to NASCAR's fleet under Mack's role as the sanctioning body's Official Hauler.
The special-edition trucks debuted during Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway and are expected to appear throughout the NASCAR season, including the June 13 race at Pocono Raceway.
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