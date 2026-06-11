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Mack Unveils Fan-Selected Patriotic NASCAR Pioneer Wraps

Racing fans picked the patriotic design now featured on three Mack Pioneer trucks hauling NASCAR equipment across the country during the 2026 season.

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June 11, 2026
Mack Trucks Pioneer Nascar Salutes truck.

All six branches of the U.S. armed forces are profiled on Mack's new patriotic paint scheme.

Credit:

Mack Trucks

1 min to read

Mack Trucks is once again supporting NASCAR Salutes, the sport's annual tribute to U.S. military members, veterans, and their families, with three specially wrapped Mack Pioneer trucks featuring a patriotic design chosen by fans.

Nearly 2,400 voters selected the red, white and blue wrap, which displays the emblems of all six military branches.

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Mack Pioneer NascarSalutes.

These special edition Mack Pioneers made their public debut at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Labor Day weekend.

Credit:

Mack Trucks

The trucks are among 11 new Mack Pioneer sleeper models recently added to NASCAR's fleet under Mack's role as the sanctioning body's Official Hauler.

The special-edition trucks debuted during Memorial Day weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway and are expected to appear throughout the NASCAR season, including the June 13 race at Pocono Raceway.

Related: Climb Inside the All-New Mack Pioneer



Topics:Mack TrucksVeteransNASCAREquipment

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