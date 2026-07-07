Mack Adds 'Lock & Leave' Feature to Simplify Over-the-Air Software Updates
Mack’s new OTA enhancement allows drivers to start eligible software updates, lock the truck and walk away.
Mack Trucks is taking another step toward simplifying fleet maintenance with a new Lock & Leave enhancement for its Mack Over-the-Air (OTA) software update platform.
The new feature allows drivers to initiate eligible software updates, exit the truck, lock the doors and leave while the vehicle completes the update on its own. Once installation is finished, the truck automatically powers down and is ready to return to service when the driver comes back.
Mack said the feature is designed to reduce downtime and make software updates less disruptive as commercial trucks become increasingly dependent on software to deliver new features, improve performance and address recalls or service campaigns.
The Lock & Leave capability is expected to be available this fall following final validation.
Designed to Maximize Uptime
According to Mack, the enhancement enables fleets to perform software updates during normal periods of downtime, including overnight, at the end of a driver's shift or during rest breaks.
The same capability also benefits maintenance operations. Technicians can initiate updates on multiple trucks in succession without needing to return to each vehicle once the installation begins.
"Mack customers measure success by how much time their trucks spend on the road," said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. "Lock & Leave removes another barrier to remote software updates. Drivers can start the update, finish their day, and let the truck take care of the rest."
Building on Existing OTA Capabilities
The new feature expands Mack's existing Over-the-Air update platform, which allows software and parameter updates to be delivered directly to connected trucks without requiring a dealership visit.
Drivers can initiate eligible updates through the truck's Driver Display Activation system, eliminating the need for laptops, cables or diagnostic equipment. Mack's AutoSend capability proactively delivers software updates so fleets can install them during scheduled downtime.
Mack said it has completed more than 50,000 remote software updates over the past 12 months, achieving a 99.99% success rate.
In addition to remote software and parameter updates, Mack OTA supports enterprise-scale deployment across large, connected fleets and includes assistance from Mack connected vehicle specialists.
Lock & Leave will initially be available on Mack's newest truck platforms, including the Mack Pioneer, Mack Anthem, all-new Mack Granite, and Mack Keystone.
The enhancement reflects the trucking industry's continued shift toward software-defined vehicles, where remote updates increasingly play an important role in improving vehicle performance, deploying new capabilities and reducing service interruptions without taking trucks off the road.
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