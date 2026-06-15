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Mack, Volvo Issue ‘Do Not Drive’ Recall on Possible Wheel-Offs
Owners will be sent advance notice not to operate their affected vehicles until the remedy is performed.
Mack and Volvo are recalling nearly 800 trucks and advising owners not to drive them because the wheel lug nuts may loosen, allowing the wheel to detach.
The recall was issued because it's possible the trucks may have masking material from a painting process that was not removed from between the wheels and axle hubs. Wheels were improperly installed with masking between the mating surfaces, causing material compression and leading to a loss of torque on the wheel lug nuts.
The error went undetected because the masking material and the hub had the same outer profile.
Mack is recalling 644 units that are potentially affected, but the company estimates only 1% actually have the defect.
Volvo Trucks North America is recalling 155 units but estimates only 2.5% actually have the defect.
Owners will be sent advance notice not to operate their affected vehicle(s) until the remedy is performed.
Which Mack Trucks May Have the Defect?
Mack is recalling certain Anthem, Pioneer, Pinnacle, and Granite units from model years 2026 and 2027.
The largest number of Mack trucks affected by the recall are as many as 446 2026-2027 Mack Granite units produced between June 3, 2025, and May 19, 2026.
A smaller number of Mack Pinnacle and Pioneer trucks are also subject to the recall.
Volvo Recall Primarily VNLs
Volvo is recalling certain 2026 VAH; 2026-2027 VN, VHD, VNL units; and 2027 VNR vehicles.
The recall includes 70 2026-2027 Volvo VNLs produced between June 16, 2025, and May 21, 2026.
It also includes 43 2026-2027 Volvo VN tractors, produced from June 16, 2025, to May 21, 2026.
A smaller number of VAH and VHD trucks are affected.
What Dealers Will Do To Fix Recalled Trucks
For both the Mack and Volvo recalls, dealers will inspect the wheel and hub mating surfaces, remove any masking material, and replace any worn components if necessary, free of charge.
Customers will be reimbursed for repair as necessary.
Starting May 21, 2026, a new masking was rolled out in production with a larger outer profile that exceeds the wheel hub size. The new masking is also a different shape (square) to further differentiate it from the hub assembly.
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