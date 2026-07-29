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Possible Battery-Cable Fires Prompt Recall of 15,000+ International MV and HV Trucks
On the recalled vehicles, manufacturing variations can cause the battery interconnect cable to contact the auxiliary stud and hold down the bracket.
More than 15,000 International MV and International HV trucks are being recalled due to a potential short battery-cable short circuit.
On the recalled vehicles, manufacturing variations can cause the battery interconnect cable to contact the auxiliary stud and hold down the bracket.
When contact between these components occurs, a short circuit can develop, which may generate excessive heat and potentially a fire.
Which International Trucks Are Affected by the Recall?
MV trucks from model years 2021, and 2023 through 2027 are being recalled.
The recall also affects certain model year 2026-2027 HV trucks.
There are 15,628 trucks potentially involved, and the recall says all of them have the defect.
The suspect population are MV series and HV series trucks built between September 21, 2020, through June 16, 2026, with certain configurations.
Refer to NHTSA's full recall notice for more information.
The vehicles in the suspect population were identified by their build dates and feature codes. All other similar vehicles without these specific features and build dates are not included in the recall.
If Your Truck is in the Recall
Dealers will install plastic saddles onto the positive interconnect cable and as necessary, install wind laces and a J-bolt between each battery, free of charge.
Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 14, 2026. Owners may contact International customer service at 1-800-448-7825. International's number for this recall is 26510.
This recall replaces and expands NHTSA Recall 25V534. Vehicles previously repaired under 25V534 will need the new remedy completed.
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