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Mack Expands Premium Service Contract Coverage to Medium-Duty MD

With a service contract, inspections, preventive maintenance and repairs can be handled in a single visit instead of multiple ones.

News/Media Release
News/Media Release
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July 21, 2026
Photos of Mack MD medum-duty truck and Mack technician on a computer in the shop, on a blue background

Repairs are done by factory-trained technicians using genuine replacement parts available through Mack Trucks.

Credit:

HDT Graphic/Mack and Jack Roberts photos

2 min to read

Mack Trucks is expanding its Mack Premium Service Contract to the Mack MD Series to help take the guesswork out of maintenance and help medium-duty Mack owners control costs.

Backed by the Mack dealer network, it gives owners dependable support and more control over maintenance costs throughout the life of the truck.

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With a service contract, inspections, preventive maintenance and repairs can be handled in a single visit instead of multiple ones. A dealer can help schedule that work in advance so fleets can plan downtime rather than react to it.

Regular maintenance and engine oil analysis help catch issues early, reducing unexpected repairs and supporting fuel efficiency. Customers benefit from fixed monthly pricing along with flexible payment options.

Coverage is tailored to how each truck operates, locked in at today’s prices, from scheduled preventive maintenance to extended protection for the powertrain, aftertreatment system, chassis, clutch and towing.

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Repairs are done by factory-trained technicians using genuine replacement parts available through Mack Trucks.

About the Mack MD Series

The Mack MD Series is built specifically for medium-duty applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations.

It is offered in the MD6, a Class 6 model with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, a Class 7 model with a GVWR of 33,000 pounds.

Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12% Federal Excise Tax, and the MD6 does not require a Commercial Driver’s License to operate for non-hazardous payloads.

More on Mack: How Mack Sees the Next Era of Fleet Intelligence

Topics:Class 6Class 7Mack MD SeriesMack TrucksMaintenance

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