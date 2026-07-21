Mack Expands Premium Service Contract Coverage to Medium-Duty MD

With a service contract, inspections, preventive maintenance and repairs can be handled in a single visit instead of multiple ones.

Repairs are done by factory-trained technicians using genuine replacement parts available through Mack Trucks.

Mack Trucks is expanding its Mack Premium Service Contract to the Mack MD Series to help take the guesswork out of maintenance and help medium-duty Mack owners control costs. Backed by the Mack dealer network, it gives owners dependable support and more control over maintenance costs throughout the life of the truck.

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With a service contract, inspections, preventive maintenance and repairs can be handled in a single visit instead of multiple ones. A dealer can help schedule that work in advance so fleets can plan downtime rather than react to it. Regular maintenance and engine oil analysis help catch issues early, reducing unexpected repairs and supporting fuel efficiency. Customers benefit from fixed monthly pricing along with flexible payment options. Coverage is tailored to how each truck operates, locked in at today’s prices, from scheduled preventive maintenance to extended protection for the powertrain, aftertreatment system, chassis, clutch and towing.

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