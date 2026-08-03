Paccar Recalls 2027 Trucks Built This Summer for Possible Electrical Problem
The nearly 6,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks in the recall could potentially lose engine power, among other things.
Paccar is recalling close to 6,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks for a potential problem that could cause a loss of engine power, ABS (antilock brake) functions, exterior lighting, windshield wipers and defogging.
The power distribution center (PDC) box may be contaminated with oil in these vehicles.
The problem happened when a damaged air compressor filter caused an oil leak into the soldering process of the printed circuit boards during manufacture by the supplier, PKC Group North America.
The only indication drivers may get is an ABS malfunction warning lamp.
What Paccar Trucks Are Subject to the PDC Recall?
The recall affects 5,919 2027 trucks, although less than 1% are estimated to have the defect. Dealers will inspect the PDC serial numbers and replace the PDC boxes as necessary, free of charge.
The recall affects 2027 model year trucks built this summer.
Trucks produced between June 9 and July 13 affected include:
- Kenworth T680, T880, W900
- Peterbilt Model 579, 589, and 567
Also affected are Kenworth T480 and T380 trucks that were produced between June 22 and July 13; and Peterbilt 537, 536 and 548 trucks produced between June 23 and July 13.
More Information on the Recall
As of July 27, 2026, Paccar had received zero warranty claims and zero reports about trucks in the field that may be related.
Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed September 25, 2026. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available.
Owners may contact Peterbilt's customer service at 1-940-591-4220 and Kenworth's customer service at 1-425-828-5888. Paccar’s number for this recall is 26PACD. NHTSA’s ID number for this recall is 26V485000.
More Maintenance
Will API PC-12 Oil Change Trucking Fleet Maintenance?
The new API PC-12 heavy-duty engine oil category reflects the changing demands of modern diesel engines. But fleets like Foodliner are looking to getting their own data before making decisions on adopting the new oils and questions such as extending oil drain intervals.Read More →
Brake Safety Week to Focus on Drums and Rotors
Commercial vehicle inspectors will be focusing on brakes during CVSA's Brake Safety Week, August 23-29.Read More →
Possible Battery-Cable Fires Prompt Recall of 15,000+ International MV and HV Trucks
On the recalled vehicles, manufacturing variations can cause the battery interconnect cable to contact the auxiliary stud and hold down the bracket.Read More →
Rush, MCT Team Up to Grow Refrigeration Service Network
The joint venture will operate MCT's network of Carrier Transicold dealerships and mobile service locations, with the companies promising greater service capacity and uptime for refrigerated fleets.Read More →
ConMet Expands Aftermarket Brake Drum Lineup With TruCast
A new heavy-duty truck brake drum option in the aftermarket gives customers more flexibility within the ConMet product family.Read More →
Mack Expands Premium Service Contract Coverage to Medium-Duty MD
With a service contract, inspections, preventive maintenance and repairs can be handled in a single visit instead of multiple ones.Read More →
Maintenance in the Messy Middle Part 5: Battery-Electric Trucks
No oil changes. No diesel exhaust fluid. No exhaust aftertreatment. But NACFE battery-electric trucks still require specialized maintenance procedures.Read More →
Trucking Fleets Faced Record Operating Costs During Third Year of Freight Recession
ATRI's annual operational cost report shows carriers trimmed fleets, delayed equipment purchases, and ran older trucks as expenses continued to outpace freight rates.Read More →
Noregon Launches CAN Mentor to Simplify Vehicle Network Diagnostics
New Noregon software helps technicians identify CAN network issues without requiring advanced diagnostic equipment or specialized training.Read More →
Maintenance in the Messy Middle Part 4: Renewable Natural Gas
The keys to running renewable natural gas as a fleet fuel depend on specialized technician training, rigorous inspection schedules and an understanding of high-pressure fuel systems.Read More →