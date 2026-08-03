Paccar Recalls 2027 Trucks Built This Summer for Possible Electrical Problem

The nearly 6,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks in the recall could potentially lose engine power, among other things.

As of July 27, Paccar had received zero warranty claims and zero reports about trucks in the field that may be related to this recall.

Paccar is recalling close to 6,000 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks for a potential problem that could cause a loss of engine power, ABS (antilock brake) functions, exterior lighting, windshield wipers and defogging. The power distribution center (PDC) box may be contaminated with oil in these vehicles.

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The Art and Science of Electrical Diagnostics on Trucks The problem happened when a damaged air compressor filter caused an oil leak into the soldering process of the printed circuit boards during manufacture by the supplier, PKC Group North America. The only indication drivers may get is an ABS malfunction warning lamp. What Paccar Trucks Are Subject to the PDC Recall? The recall affects 5,919 2027 trucks, although less than 1% are estimated to have the defect. Dealers will inspect the PDC serial numbers and replace the PDC boxes as necessary, free of charge.

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The recall affects 2027 model year trucks built this summer. Trucks produced between June 9 and July 13 affected include: Kenworth T680, T880, W900

Peterbilt Model 579, 589, and 567 Also affected are Kenworth T480 and T380 trucks that were produced between June 22 and July 13; and Peterbilt 537, 536 and 548 trucks produced between June 23 and July 13. More Information on the Recall As of July 27, 2026, Paccar had received zero warranty claims and zero reports about trucks in the field that may be related.

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