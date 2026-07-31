Brake Safety Week to Focus on Drums and Rotors

Commercial vehicle inspectors will be focusing on brakes during CVSA's Brake Safety Week, August 23-29.

In 2025, 113 drum-and-rotor violations were found in 15,175 inspections during Brake Safety Week.

Brakes will be a commercial vehicle inspection focus August 23-29 during the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Brake Safety Week. During this seven-day focused inspection and enforcement initiative, inspectors in Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will conduct routine commercial motor vehicle inspections with a special focus on brake systems and components.

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Vehicles with brake-related out-of-service violations, or any other out-of-service violations, will be removed from roadways until those violations are corrected. During 2025's Brake Safety Week, commercial motor vehicle inspectors placed 2,296 vehicles out of service due to brake-related violations. That is a 15.1% out-of-service rate. Examples of drum and rotor problems found during brake inspections. Credit: CVSA This year, inspectors will focus on drums and rotors, as they did in 2025.

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In 2025, 113 drum-and-rotor violations were found during 15,175 inspections. Thirty-nine commercial motor vehicles were placed out of service for rotor and/or drum violations. Brake drum and rotor issues not only affect your brake efficiency. Broken pieces of drums and rotors can become dislodged on the road, damaging other vehicles or causing injuries or fatalities. What is Brake Safety Week? During Brake Safety Week, inspectors will report data to CVSA about vehicle inspections and brake-related violations. CVSA will collect and analyze all submitted brake-related data and release the results later this year. In addition to inspections, CVSA said Brake Safety Week also emphasizes education and awareness. Inspectors and officials will engage with drivers, motor carriers and mechanics to highlight the role of preventive maintenance in reducing crashes and saving lives. Motor carriers and drivers are encouraged to perform thorough pre- and post-trip inspections and ensure all brake components are in proper working condition before operating their vehicles.

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