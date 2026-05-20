Fleetworthy Launches Connected Platform for Fleet Readiness Across Safety and Compliance, Toll Management, and Weigh Station Bypass

Fleetworthy has unveiled three major product launches it says mark a new era in fleet readiness.

Fleetworthy customers can now access Safety and Compliance, Toll Management (formerly Bestpass), and Weigh Station Bypass (formerly Drivewyze) through a single, connected account.

Fleetworthy announced three major platform enhancements at its Customer Roadshow event in Austin, Texas. The company introduced its unified cross-platform login experience, Centralized Vehicle Management (CVM) capability, and the FleetworthyGO mobile application.

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According to Shay Demmons, chief product officer, Fleetworthy, these advancements mark a significant milestone in the company’s platform vision. She said that taken as a whole, the new products complete the integration of Fleetworthy’s core products by uniting safety and compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass in a coordinated, AI-assisted experience. “Fleet readiness demands a coordinated approach across safety and compliance, toll management, and weigh station bypass,” Demmons said. “Bringing our solutions together into a unified experience is about more than just convenience. It allows us to deliver new insights and actions helping customers better understand operations, control cost, and stay ahead of risk while we continue to innovate smarter, more proactive solutions.” Unified Access Across the Fleetworthy Platform Demmons said customers can now access Safety and Compliance, Toll Management (formerly Bestpass), and Weigh Station Bypass (formerly Drivewyze) through a single, connected account.

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Teams using multiple Fleetworthy products no longer need to switch between portals or manage separate logins. As new capabilities are added to the Fleetworthy platform, they will seamlessly integrate into the experience, creating a more accessible and efficient daily workflow for fleet operations teams. Why Fleet Safety is in the Spotlight Now More Than Ever Centralized vehicle management (CVM) gives fleets a centralized way to manage all vehicles across Fleetworthy Safety and Compliance, Toll Management, and Weigh Station Bypass. A customer can add a vehicle once, and it is automatically enrolled in every applicable Fleetworthy service. Built-in exact match vehicle mapping surfaces and consolidates duplicate records across products, creating a verified single source of information for every asset in the fleet. Customers can view toll transponder assignments, manage Bypass and Safety enrollment status, and update Fleetworthy-managed compliance fields from one place. According to Demmons, this feature will save fleets time and provide clearer visibility into vehicle data across systems, helping ensure that every asset is properly enrolled.

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CVM is built into the same dashboard customers already use to access their Fleetworthy products, with no additional login or portal required. FleetworthyGO Mobile Application Fleetworthy also announced the rebranding of the Drivewyze mobile app to FleetworthyGO. The updated mobile app delivers an enhanced driver experience for Android users, combining weigh station bypass, safety alerts, and driver workflows into a streamlined, distraction-free in-cab experience. The app offers a modernized look, improved first-time setup process, and simplified navigation for drivers. FleetworthyGO will support iOS and additional partner platforms in the near future. For iOS users, the current Drivewyze app will still be available and operational until the transition to FleetworthyGO is complete.

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In conjunction with the app rebrand, Drivewyze Free is becoming Fleetworthy Foundations. This is a no-cost service tier delivering essential in-cab safety alerts. Likewise, Drivewyze Safety+ is becoming Fleetworthy Safety+. It will offer premium alerts and additional capabilities. Users on iOs and other partner platforms will continue to operate under existing Drivewyze branding until those transitions are complete. Together, Demmons said these enhancements represent an important step in Fleetworthy’s broader platform strategy. By connecting core services through a unified experience, the company enables fleets to better manage operational data that supports safety, compliance, tolling, and bypass decisions.