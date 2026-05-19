DAT: Fuel Surcharges Drive April Truckload Rate Gains as Freight Volumes Slip

Truckload freight rates posted strong gains in April. But the increases were fueled more by rising diesel costs than a broad-based freight recovery.
That’s the April Truckload Rate analysis according to the latest data from DAT Freight & Analytics.
Truckload spot and contract rates climbed in April. But DAT says higher fuel costs -- not stronger freight demand -- were behind most of the increase.
Truckload freight rates posted strong gains in April. But the increases were fueled more by rising diesel costs than a broad-based freight recovery.
That’s the April Truckload Rate analysis according to the latest data from DAT Freight & Analytics.
The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI), which measures loads moved during the month, declined sequentially across van, refrigerated and flatbed equipment, signaling softer freight activity despite higher rates.
Van TVI fell 3% from March to 251, though it remained 2% above April 2025 levels. Reefer volumes dropped 9% month over month to 183, up 1% year over year, while flatbed volumes slipped 3% to 306 but stayed 3% higher than a year ago.
National average spot rates rose sharply in April across all equipment categories:
Compared to April 2025, spot rates were significantly higher, with van rates up 71 cents per mile, reefer up 83 cents, and flatbed up 94 cents.
However, DAT said much of the increase came from fuel surcharges rather than stronger underlying freight demand.
Linehaul rates -- the portion excluding fuel -- showed only modest movement. Van linehaul rates rose 5 cents to $1.96 per mile, reefer increased 4 cents to $2.34, and flatbed climbed 25 cents to $2.61.
“The flatbed increase was the only move large enough to suggest a meaningful rise in demand,” DAT analysts noted.
Dean Croke, principal industry analyst at DAT, said fuel costs were the dominant market driver in April.
“Fuel was the story in April,” Croke said. “Linehaul rates barely moved in van and reefer, and the volume of loads moved fell across the board. Small carriers continue to exit the market under sustained cost pressure. That’s not what a demand-based truckload freight recovery looks like.”
Per-mile fuel surcharges hit their highest monthly averages since July 2022:
The higher fuel component helped lift total freight rates even as core transportation pricing remained relatively subdued.
Contract freight rates moved higher in April as well:
DAT said spot rates continued to outpace contract rates, although the gap narrowed further during the month.
The spot-to-contract spread for van freight tightened to 18 cents per mile from 20 cents in March. Reefer spreads narrowed to 11 cents from 13 cents, while flatbed spreads compressed to 25 cents from 34 cents.
Croke said the narrowing spread between spot and contract rates reflects shrinking truck capacity rather than surging freight demand.
“In a typical freight upcycle, strong demand for truckload services pushes spot rates above contract rates,” he said. “What we’re seeing now is different. Spreads are tightening because there are simply fewer trucks available relative to demand, while much of the recent rate increase is being absorbed by fuel costs instead of improving carrier margins.”
DAT said continued operating-cost pressure is forcing smaller carriers out of the market, contributing to tighter capacity conditions even as freight volumes remain uneven.
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