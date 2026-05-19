DAT: Fuel Surcharges Drive April Truckload Rate Gains as Freight Volumes Slip

Truckload spot and contract rates climbed in April. But DAT says higher fuel costs -- not stronger freight demand -- were behind most of the increase.

North American truckload spot and contract rates climbed sharply in April. But the gains were due to higher fuel costs.

Truckload freight rates posted strong gains in April. But the increases were fueled more by rising diesel costs than a broad-based freight recovery. That’s the April Truckload Rate analysis according to the latest data from DAT Freight & Analytics.

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The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI), which measures loads moved during the month, declined sequentially across van, refrigerated and flatbed equipment, signaling softer freight activity despite higher rates. Van TVI fell 3% from March to 251, though it remained 2% above April 2025 levels. Reefer volumes dropped 9% month over month to 183, up 1% year over year, while flatbed volumes slipped 3% to 306 but stayed 3% higher than a year ago. Fuel Costs Push Spot Rates Higher National average spot rates rose sharply in April across all equipment categories:

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Van rates climbed 15 cents from March to $2.67 per mile

Reefer rates increased 14 cents to $3.11 per mile

Flatbed rates jumped 37 cents to $3.46 per mile Compared to April 2025, spot rates were significantly higher, with van rates up 71 cents per mile, reefer up 83 cents, and flatbed up 94 cents. However, DAT said much of the increase came from fuel surcharges rather than stronger underlying freight demand. Linehaul rates -- the portion excluding fuel -- showed only modest movement. Van linehaul rates rose 5 cents to $1.96 per mile, reefer increased 4 cents to $2.34, and flatbed climbed 25 cents to $2.61. Flatbed rate increases do suggest a meaningful rise in overall demand, DAT said. Credit: DAT Freight & Analytics “The flatbed increase was the only move large enough to suggest a meaningful rise in demand,” DAT analysts noted.

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Dean Croke, principal industry analyst at DAT, said fuel costs were the dominant market driver in April. “Fuel was the story in April,” Croke said. “Linehaul rates barely moved in van and reefer, and the volume of loads moved fell across the board. Small carriers continue to exit the market under sustained cost pressure. That’s not what a demand-based truckload freight recovery looks like.” Fuel Surcharges Reach Highest Levels Since 2022 Per-mile fuel surcharges hit their highest monthly averages since July 2022: Van fuel surcharges averaged 71 cents per mile, up from 61 cents in March

Reefer surcharges rose to 77 cents from 67 cents

Flatbed surcharges climbed to 85 cents from 73 cents The higher fuel component helped lift total freight rates even as core transportation pricing remained relatively subdued.

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Contract Rates Also Increase Contract freight rates moved higher in April as well: Van contract rates rose 13 cents to $2.85 per mile

Reefer contract rates increased 12 cents to $3.22

Flatbed contract rates climbed 28 cents to $3.71 DAT said spot rates continued to outpace contract rates, although the gap narrowed further during the month. Why Diesel Prices are Climbing So Fast The spot-to-contract spread for van freight tightened to 18 cents per mile from 20 cents in March. Reefer spreads narrowed to 11 cents from 13 cents, while flatbed spreads compressed to 25 cents from 34 cents. Capacity Tightening Continues Croke said the narrowing spread between spot and contract rates reflects shrinking truck capacity rather than surging freight demand.

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