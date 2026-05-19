Heavy Duty Trucking Logo
MenuMENU
SearchSEARCH

DAT: Fuel Surcharges Drive April Truckload Rate Gains as Freight Volumes Slip

Truckload spot and contract rates climbed in April. But DAT says higher fuel costs -- not stronger freight demand -- were behind most of the increase.

News/Media Release
News/Media Release
Read News/Media's Posts
May 19, 2026
DAT Freight Volume April 2026

North American truckload spot and contract rates climbed sharply in April. But the gains were due to higher fuel costs.

Credit:

DAT Freight & Analytics

3 min to read

Truckload freight rates posted strong gains in April. But the increases were fueled more by rising diesel costs than a broad-based freight recovery.

That’s the April Truckload Rate analysis according to the latest data from DAT Freight & Analytics.

Ad Loading...

The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI), which measures loads moved during the month, declined sequentially across van, refrigerated and flatbed equipment, signaling softer freight activity despite higher rates.

Van TVI fell 3% from March to 251, though it remained 2% above April 2025 levels. Reefer volumes dropped 9% month over month to 183, up 1% year over year, while flatbed volumes slipped 3% to 306 but stayed 3% higher than a year ago.

Fuel Costs Push Spot Rates Higher

National average spot rates rose sharply in April across all equipment categories:

Ad Loading...
  • Van rates climbed 15 cents from March to $2.67 per mile
  • Reefer rates increased 14 cents to $3.11 per mile
  • Flatbed rates jumped 37 cents to $3.46 per mile

Compared to April 2025, spot rates were significantly higher, with van rates up 71 cents per mile, reefer up 83 cents, and flatbed up 94 cents.

However, DAT said much of the increase came from fuel surcharges rather than stronger underlying freight demand.

Linehaul rates -- the portion excluding fuel -- showed only modest movement. Van linehaul rates rose 5 cents to $1.96 per mile, reefer increased 4 cents to $2.34, and flatbed climbed 25 cents to $2.61.

DAT Freight Volumes April 2026.

Flatbed rate increases do suggest a meaningful rise in overall demand, DAT said.

Credit:

DAT Freight & Analytics

“The flatbed increase was the only move large enough to suggest a meaningful rise in demand,” DAT analysts noted.

Ad Loading...

Dean Croke, principal industry analyst at DAT, said fuel costs were the dominant market driver in April.

Fuel was the story in April,” Croke said. “Linehaul rates barely moved in van and reefer, and the volume of loads moved fell across the board. Small carriers continue to exit the market under sustained cost pressure. That’s not what a demand-based truckload freight recovery looks like.”

Fuel Surcharges Reach Highest Levels Since 2022

Per-mile fuel surcharges hit their highest monthly averages since July 2022:

  • Van fuel surcharges averaged 71 cents per mile, up from 61 cents in March
  • Reefer surcharges rose to 77 cents from 67 cents
  • Flatbed surcharges climbed to 85 cents from 73 cents

The higher fuel component helped lift total freight rates even as core transportation pricing remained relatively subdued.

Ad Loading...

Contract Rates Also Increase

Contract freight rates moved higher in April as well:

  • Van contract rates rose 13 cents to $2.85 per mile
  • Reefer contract rates increased 12 cents to $3.22
  • Flatbed contract rates climbed 28 cents to $3.71

DAT said spot rates continued to outpace contract rates, although the gap narrowed further during the month.

Why Diesel Prices are Climbing So Fast

The spot-to-contract spread for van freight tightened to 18 cents per mile from 20 cents in March. Reefer spreads narrowed to 11 cents from 13 cents, while flatbed spreads compressed to 25 cents from 34 cents.

Capacity Tightening Continues

Croke said the narrowing spread between spot and contract rates reflects shrinking truck capacity rather than surging freight demand.

Ad Loading...
DAT Freight Volume rates, April 2026.
  • Reefer surcharges rose to 77 cents from 67 cents, according to DAT.
Credit:

DAT Freight & Analytics

“In a typical freight upcycle, strong demand for truckload services pushes spot rates above contract rates,” he said. “What we’re seeing now is different. Spreads are tightening because there are simply fewer trucks available relative to demand, while much of the recent rate increase is being absorbed by fuel costs instead of improving carrier margins.”

DAT said continued operating-cost pressure is forcing smaller carriers out of the market, contributing to tighter capacity conditions even as freight volumes remain uneven.

Related: Five Steps to Better Fleet Fuel-Purchasing



Topics:DATFreight VolumeEconomic ConditionsFleet Management

More Fleet Management

ACT Research preliminary trailer orders April 2026.
Fleet Managementby News/Media ReleaseMay 19, 2026

ACT Research: Trailer Orders Continue Upward Surprise in April

Preliminary net trailer orders rose 3% from March and jumped 126% year over year, signaling stronger-than-expected demand despite typical seasonal softness.

Read More →
Graphic with light bulbs, HDT Truck Fleet Innovators logo, and the word Nominations
Fleet ManagementMay 15, 2026

Deadline Extended for HDT Truck Fleet Innovators Nominations

Heavy Duty Trucking has extended the deadline for nominations for its Truck Fleet Innovators awards. The deadline has been extended to May 22.

Read More →
Illustration of U.S. Supreme Court building and a truck crash
Safety & Complianceby Deborah LockridgeMay 14, 2026

Supreme Court Ruling Puts Freight Broker Vetting Practices in Spotlight

The unanimous SCOTUS ruling in the closely watched Montgomery v. Caribe case allows state negligence claims against freight brokers that hire unsafe motor carriers, raising new liability and vetting concerns among brokers.

Read More →
Ad Loading...
Mobile tablet showing Motus screen against highway background with Motus logo
Safety & Complianceby Deborah LockridgeMay 12, 2026

FMCSA’s Motus System Is Coming. What Fleets Need to Know Now

FMCSA's long-awaited registration system promises a single portal — and tighter fraud controls. And there are steps you need to take by May 14.

Read More →
Fleet Advantage Generative AI study.
Fleet Managementby News/Media ReleaseMay 12, 2026

Fleet Advantage: Fleets Embrace Generative AI, but Data Problems Limit Operational Gains

New Fleet Advantage research shows generative AI adoption has exploded among private fleets. But poor data integration and weak ROI tracking are preventing fleets from unlocking AI’s full operational and financial value.

Read More →
Phillips Connect extends Nussbaum trailer life.
Fleet Managementby News/Media ReleaseMay 6, 2026

How Phillips Connect Helped Nussbaum Transportation Double its Trailer Life

Seven years into deploying Phillips Connect’s smart trailer platform, Nussbaum Transportation has extended trailer life from 10 to 15 years.

Read More →
Ad Loading...
Lance Evans, Director of Safety at K&B Transportation.
Fleet Managementby Deborah LockridgeMay 4, 2026

Inside Modern Fleet Safety: AI, Cameras & Speed Control at K&B Transportation

How a former commercial vehicle enforcement officer turned director of safety at K&B Transportation is embracing real-world safety technology.

Read More →
TEN disaster prep.
Fleet ManagementMay 1, 2026

How Fleets Can Avoid Equipment Blind Spots in Disaster Response

When the unexpected happens, how you react to, and deal with operational blind spots is critical. Here’s how to keep you recovery on track, when nothing is normal.

Read More →
Illustration of cybersecurity images with "The Cyber Stop" text
Fleet Managementby Ben WilkensApril 30, 2026

AI Security Risks for Trucking Fleets: What to Know About Deepfakes and Agentic AI

As fleets adopt artificial intelligence for routing, maintenance, and load matching, new security risks are emerging. Learn where the vulnerabilities are and how to put the right controls in place.

Read More →
Ad Loading...
CargoNet 2026 Qi report.
Fleet Managementby News/Media ReleaseApril 24, 2026

Cargo Theft Incidents Fall in Q1, but Organized Crime and Impersonation Drive New Risks

CargoNet reports fewer supply chain crime events to start 2026. But losses hold steady as organized crime shifts tactics toward impersonation schemes and high-value goods.

Read More →
View All