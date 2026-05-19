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ACT Research: Trailer Orders Continue Upward Surprise in April

Preliminary net trailer orders rose 3% from March and jumped 126% year over year, signaling stronger-than-expected demand despite typical seasonal softness.

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May 19, 2026
ACT Research preliminary trailer orders April 2026.

ACT Research says improving freight rates and stronger carrier confidence have helped support trailer demand, though questions remain about whether the momentum will continue through the rest of the second quarter.

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ACT Research

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Preliminary net trailer orders reached 19,400 units in April, according to ACT Research. The transportation research firm found trailer orders edging up 3% from March’s 18,800-unit total and soaring 126% compared to April 2025.

Seasonally adjusted, April’s order volume equates to 26,800 units.

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ACT said final April trailer industry data will be released later this month, with preliminary estimates historically landing within 5% of the final tally.

Jennifer McNealy, director of CV market research and publications at ACT Research, said April typically marks one of the weakest points in the annual trailer order cycle, making the latest increase notable.

“A sequential drop in net orders is typically expected, as April traditionally marks the second consecutive month of ‘weakest’ months of the annual order cycle,” McNealy said. “That said, this year’s cycle seems to have been delayed a few months, as the order upticks that should have started in September or October of last year didn’t actually happen until December.”

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Freight Market Signals Boost Confidence

McNealy said improving freight rates and stronger carrier confidence have helped support trailer demand, though questions remain about whether the momentum will continue through the rest of the second quarter.

She noted fleets may still be weighing trailer purchases against planned Class 8 tractor investments in 2026.

ACT also warned that trailer OEMs could quickly work through their relatively thin backlogs, especially as uncertainty persists in freight-generating sectors of the economy and elevated petroleum prices continue to pressure fleet purchasing decisions.

Related: Why Volvo Thinks the North American Trucking Industry is at a 'Tipping Point'


Topics:ACT ResearchEconomic ConditionsTrailerFleet Management

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