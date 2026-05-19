ACT Research: Trailer Orders Continue Upward Surprise in April

Preliminary net trailer orders reached 19,400 units in April, according to ACT Research. The transportation research firm found trailer orders edging up 3% from March’s 18,800-unit total and soaring 126% compared to April 2025.

ACT said final April trailer industry data will be released later this month, with preliminary estimates historically landing within 5% of the final tally.

Jennifer McNealy, director of CV market research and publications at ACT Research, said April typically marks one of the weakest points in the annual trailer order cycle, making the latest increase notable.

“A sequential drop in net orders is typically expected, as April traditionally marks the second consecutive month of ‘weakest’ months of the annual order cycle,” McNealy said. “That said, this year’s cycle seems to have been delayed a few months, as the order upticks that should have started in September or October of last year didn’t actually happen until December.”