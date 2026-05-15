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Deadline Extended for HDT Truck Fleet Innovators Nominations

Heavy Duty Trucking has extended the deadline for nominations for its Truck Fleet Innovators awards. The deadline has been extended to May 22.

May 15, 2026
Illustration of HDT Truck Fleet Innovators logo and drawings of light bulbs

HDT's Truck Fleet Innovators will be honored during the Heavy Duty Trucking Exchange event in Scottsdale, Arizona, in September.

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2 min to read

Heavy Duty Trucking is taking nominations for HDT’s Truck Fleet Innovators 2026. Our editors are searching for forward-looking leaders at trucking fleets and the deadline has been extended to May 22.

An Innovator may be a top executive or someone in charge of a specific department or area, such as equipment, maintenance, safety, drivers, sustainability/fuel economy, operations, IT, etc. 

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They may be honored because of one specific innovation, or for fostering an overall culture of encouraging innovative thinking at their company. Innovators also are willing to share their insights and inspiration with others in the industry.

Award winners will be profiled in the July/August issue of Heavy Duty Trucking magazine and in digital content. Then they will be HDT’s guests at the Heavy Duty Trucking Exchange event in Scottsdale, Arizona, September 21-23, where they will receive their awards in a ceremony and participate in a panel discussion.

Heavy Duty Trucking founded the Truck Fleet Innovators award in 2006.

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Click here to submit your HDT Truck Fleet Innovator nomination.

Nominations are due no later than May 22, 2026. 

Who Is Eligible for Consideration as an HDT Truck Fleet innovator?

To be eligible for consideration as an HDT Truck Fleet Innovator, nominees must be a leader or executive at a trucking fleet running Class 8 trucks — for-hire, private, or government. (Mixed fleets that also operate lighter-duty vehicles in addition to heavy-duty also are eligible.)

Industry suppliers are not eligible for the HDT Truck Fleet Innovator award. 

Nominations can be submitted by anyone who knows the nominee and is familiar with their specific innovative accomplishments — co-workers, family, customers, suppliers, etc. Individuals also may nominate themselves.

Read about the 2025 HDT Truck Fleet Innovators

Topics:HDT Truck Fleet InnovatorsCompany LeadershipAwardsMaintenanceSafety & ComplianceFleet Management

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