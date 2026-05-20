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ATA Truck Tonnage Holds Steady in April at Highest Levels Since 2022

ATA’s For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index was unchanged in April after a strong March gain, with freight volumes remaining at their highest levels since late 2022.

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May 20, 2026
ATA Truck Tonnage April 2026

ATA's seasonally adjusted index measured 117.8 in April, up 3.5% year over year.

Credit:

American Trucking Associations

1 min to read

U.S. trucking activity was flat in April following a 1% increase in March. That is according to the American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index.

Despite the pause, ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said freight demand remains strong after the index climbed 4.7% since the end of 2025.

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“April’s unchanged tonnage level is more impressive when considering that the index increased a total of 4.7% since the end of 2025 and hasn’t decreased so far in 2026,” Costello said. “The index is back to levels last seen during the fall of 2022.”

The seasonally adjusted index measured 117.8 in April, up 3.5% year over year. Through the first four months of 2026, tonnage increased 2.6% compared to the same period a year earlier.

Freight Demand Reflects Broader Economy

ATA noted trucking continues to serve as a key economic indicator, representing 72.7% of all domestic freight tonnage. Trucks hauled 11.27 billion tons of freight in 2024, generating $906 billion in revenue.

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The association’s tonnage index is based largely on contract freight and is calculated from surveys of ATA member carriers.

Related: Why Small Fleets are Still Standing


Topics:ATATruck TonnageFreightFleet Management

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