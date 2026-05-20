ATA Truck Tonnage Holds Steady in April at Highest Levels Since 2022

Despite the pause, ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said freight demand r emains strong after the index climbed 4.7% since the end of 2025.

U.S. trucking activity was flat in April following a 1% increase in March. That is according to the American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index.

“April’s unchanged tonnage level is more impressive when considering that the index increased a total of 4.7% since the end of 2025 and hasn’t decreased so far in 2026,” Costello said. “The index is back to levels last seen during the fall of 2022.”

The seasonally adjusted index measured 117.8 in April, up 3.5% year over year. Through the first four months of 2026, tonnage increased 2.6% compared to the same period a year earlier.

Freight Demand Reflects Broader Economy

ATA noted trucking continues to serve as a key economic indicator, representing 72.7% of all domestic freight tonnage. Trucks hauled 11.27 billion tons of freight in 2024, generating $906 billion in revenue.