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Hino Adds Electric Class 6/7 Truck

Hino says the Le Series is an important step in the company's efforts to reduce environmental impact and support its customers’ sustainability goals.

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May 26, 2026
White Hino Le electric tractor on show floor

Production of Hino's new Le battery-electric truck is scheduled to begin in the third quarter.

Credit:

Deborah Lockridge

2 min to read

Hino Trucks recently introduced its new Le Series battery-electric medium-duty truck, available in 25,950-pound (L6e) and 33,000-pound (L7e) GVWR configurations.

Powered by Accelera’s Integrated e-Axle 14Xe Gen 4.5, the Le Series delivers 260 kW / 348 hp of peak power and 180 kW / 241 hp continuous power through an integrated two-speed automatic transmission and axle.

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Energy is supplied by the Hexagon Purus ProPack Battery System with Panasonic Energy lithium-ion battery cells rated at 269 kWh and up to 750 volts. DC fast charging (CCS Type 1 /120 kW) enables from zero to 80% state-of-charge in approximately 1.8 hours.

Features of Hino's Electric Le Truck

The Le's advanced electrical system supports high energy efficiency and optimized range. Programmable regenerative braking and improved weight distribution further enhance overall performance, according to the company.

Drivers benefit from smooth, responsive electric torque and quiet operation, contributing to reduced fatigue and improved driving comfort.

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For body builders, the clear back-of-cab design simplifies upfitting across a range of applications.

The Le Series also comes standard with an automatic emergency braking system and lane departure warning system.

Production is scheduled to begin in the third quarter.

Part of Hino's Broader Goals

“Introducing the Le Series is an important step in our efforts to reduce environmental impact and support our customers’ sustainability goals,” said Rodney Shaffer, Vice President, National Accounts & Zero Emission Vehicles of Hino Trucks.

“We’ve focused on delivering a solution that builds on our proven platform and is well-suited for the applications where electric vehicles make the most sense, helping fleets take practical and meaningful steps toward lower emissions.”

Can Multi-Speed EV Transmissions Can Solve Heavy Trucking’s Biggest Electric-Vehicle Problems?

Topics:Hino TrucksACT ExpoBattery-Electric TrucksClass 7Class 6Fuel SmartsEquipment

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