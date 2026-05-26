Hino Adds Electric Class 6/7 Truck

Powered by Accelera’s Integrated e-Axle 14Xe Gen 4.5, the Le Series delivers 260 kW / 348 hp of peak power and 180 kW / 241 hp continuous power through an integrated two-speed automatic transmission and axle.

Hino Trucks recently introduced its new Le Series battery-electric medium-duty truck, available in 25,950-pound (L6e) and 33,000-pound (L7e) GVWR configurations.

Energy is supplied by the Hexagon Purus ProPack Battery System with Panasonic Energy lithium-ion battery cells rated at 269 kWh and up to 750 volts. DC fast charging (CCS Type 1 /120 kW) enables from zero to 80% state-of-charge in approximately 1.8 hours.

Features of Hino's Electric Le Truck

The Le's advanced electrical system supports high energy efficiency and optimized range. Programmable regenerative braking and improved weight distribution further enhance overall performance, according to the company.

Drivers benefit from smooth, responsive electric torque and quiet operation, contributing to reduced fatigue and improved driving comfort.