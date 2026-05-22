Hendrickson Debuts Electraax E-Axle for Medium-Duty Trucks

Hendrickson introduced a new electric drive axle aimed at medium-duty commercial vehicles, marking the company’s first-ever electric axle and first drive axle product. The new Electraax e-axle, developed with Driventic, is designed for Class 6-7 applications, including school buses and pickup-and-delivery trucks.
The new e-axle was announced at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in early May.
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Integrated Design Focuses on Efficiency
The integrated system combines the axle, electric motor, inverter, and single-speed gearbox into a single lightweight package intended to improve efficiency and reduce overall vehicle weight. Hendrickson said the system achieved up to 94% efficiency in internal testing, which could help extend driving range and reduce battery demands.
The fabricated modular design offers multiple configurations for track widths, gearing, suspensions, and brakes, allowing OEMs to tailor the axle for different chassis and applications.
Full motor-torque regenerative braking helps maximize energy recovery, according to a news release.
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A single-speed gearbox design reduces reduce friction and weight compared to multi-speed gearboxes. It provides a smooth ride without shift‑quality concerns for pickup‑and‑delivery duty cycles, while reducing component count to support increased long‑term reliability.
Driventic’s electric drive system adds an efficient motor with a power‑dense inverter to deliver extended peak torque for sustained, consistent power during acceleration, hill climbs, and heavy hauling.
Hendrickson said the lighter-weight design can help fleets balance payload capacity with EV battery requirements while potentially lowering total cost of ownership.
Targeted at Medium-Duty EV Applications
According to the companies, Electraax is engineered specifically for medium-duty duty cycles such as school transportation, food and beverage delivery, and last-mile operations.
Driventic — formerly Voith — partnered with Hendrickson on the development. Hendrickson brings more than a century of suspension and ride-system experience, while Driventic specializes in commercial-vehicle drive technologies.
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