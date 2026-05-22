Hendrickson Debuts Electraax E-Axle for Medium-Duty Trucks

Developed with Driventic, Hendrickson's new integrated e-axle is designed to improve efficiency, reduce weight, and extend range in Class 6-7 EV applications.

Electraax has a modular design that can be fitted with a variety of track width, gear train, suspension and brake options for more flexibility.

Hendrickson introduced a new electric drive axle aimed at medium-duty commercial vehicles, marking the company’s first-ever electric axle and first drive axle product. The new Electraax e-axle, developed with Driventic, is designed for Class 6-7 applications, including school buses and pickup-and-delivery trucks. The new e-axle was announced at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in early May.

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Integrated Design Focuses on Efficiency The integrated system combines the axle, electric motor, inverter, and single-speed gearbox into a single lightweight package intended to improve efficiency and reduce overall vehicle weight. Hendrickson said the system achieved up to 94% efficiency in internal testing, which could help extend driving range and reduce battery demands. The fabricated modular design offers multiple configurations for track widths, gearing, suspensions, and brakes, allowing OEMs to tailor the axle for different chassis and applications. Full motor-torque regenerative braking helps maximize energy recovery, according to a news release.

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A single-speed gearbox design reduces reduce friction and weight compared to multi-speed gearboxes. It provides a smooth ride without shift‑quality concerns for pickup‑and‑delivery duty cycles, while reducing component count to support increased long‑term reliability. Driventic’s electric drive system adds an efficient motor with a power‑dense inverter to deliver extended peak torque for sustained, consistent power during acceleration, hill climbs, and heavy hauling. Hendrickson said the lighter-weight design can help fleets balance payload capacity with EV battery requirements while potentially lowering total cost of ownership. Hendrickson partnered with Driventic, which specializes in modern drive technologies for trucks, buses, and off-highway applications, to develop the Electraax. Credit: Deborah Lockridge Targeted at Medium-Duty EV Applications According to the companies, Electraax is engineered specifically for medium-duty duty cycles such as school transportation, food and beverage delivery, and last-mile operations. Hendrickson said the launch represents a significant milestone in its electrification strategy as commercial vehicle manufacturers continue expanding EV offerings in the medium-duty market.

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