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Peterbilt Unveils Freedom 250 Special Edition Model 589

Peterbilt’s just-announced limited-run patriotic Model 579 tractor celebrates America’s 250th birthday with custom styling and premium features.

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News/Media Release
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May 21, 2026
Peterbilt Freedom 250 Special Edition Model 589.

Peterbilt's Freedom 250 Special Edition Model 579 is available for order now.

Credit:

Peterbilt

2 min to read

Peterbilt Motors has unveiled the Freedom 250 Special Edition Model 589. The new design is a limited-production truck designed to commemorate America’s upcoming 250th birthday celebration.

Only 250 units of the special-edition truck will be produced.

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The truck features several exclusive exterior design elements celebrating American heritage. These include a Stars & Stripes sleeper badge offered on 58-, 72-, and 80-inch sleepers, Freedom 250 etched exhaust guards, a Texas square bumper.

The truck also features a striking custom three-color paint scheme with Freedom Red and Freedom Blue metallic paint.

Premium Interior Features

Inside the cab, buyers can choose between Sandstone or Alpine Gray Platinum trim packages.

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The truck also includes black leather seats embroidered with the Freedom 250 logo in the headrests and a commemorative Freedom 250 badge mounted on the dashboard.

Peterbilt Freedom 250 Special Edition Model 589.

The Peterbilt Freedom 250 Special Edition Model 589 features special etched exhaust guards.

Credit:

Peterbilt

“The Freedom 250 Special Edition Model 589 is a tribute to the resilience and greatness of our nation and to the hardworking men and women who keep America moving every day,” said Erik Johnson, Peterbilt assistant general manager of sales and marketing. “This truck delivers the superior quality and pride of ownership that Peterbilt customers expect, wrapped in a design that celebrates 250 years of freedom and the enduring Class of the open road.”

Availability and Merchandise Collection

Peterbilt said the Freedom 250 Special Edition Model 589 is available for order now through authorized Peterbilt dealerships through the end of the year.

The company also plans to launch a Freedom 250 merchandise collection, with pre-sales beginning in June through the Peterbilt online store.

Related: Check Out Kenworth's Patriotic 'Tour America' Paint Scheme


Topics:PeterbiltModel 579Class 8 TrucksEquipment

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