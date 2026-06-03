Is Your MCS-150 Hurting Your CSA Scores?
Fleet Advantage: Top Logistics Fleets Outperform National Safety Benchmarks
Fleet Advantage's latest TRUST Safety Index found leading logistics fleets maintained significantly lower out-of-service rates and stronger safety scores than national averages, while highlighting persistent challenges related to tires, brakes, and unsafe driving behaviors.
Fleet Advantage has released the latest edition of its Truck Reliability and Usage Safety Tracker (TRUST) Safety Index, offering a new look at how top-performing logistics fleets compare with national safety benchmarks and other private fleets.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based fleet financing and analytics company said the report is designed to help fleets use safety, compliance, and maintenance data to proactively address risk as federal regulators place greater emphasis on data-driven oversight and predictive safety management.
According to Fleet Advantage, the latest TRUST Safety Index found that leading logistics fleets continue to outperform national averages across several key safety and compliance metrics.
Among the report's findings, top logistics organizations posted an average Inspection Selection System (ISS) score of 34.17. That’s well below the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's intervention threshold of 65 and better than the average score of 46.33 recorded among top private fleets.
The report also found that logistics fleets maintained relatively strong Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) scores.
Average Unsafe Driving BASIC scores measured 18.08, compared with the FMCSA intervention threshold of 65, while Hours-of-Service BASIC scores averaged 41.91.
Top Logistics Fleets Score Well Below FMCSA Intervention Thresholds
Fleet Advantage said the findings come as the FMCSA continues shifting toward a more data-centric oversight model. This new approach increasingly incorporates telematics, predictive analytics, and behavioral data into safety monitoring efforts.
Fleet Advantage found that fleets leveraging advanced analytics can identify emerging risks before they result in violations, crashes, or regulatory intervention.
The report also noted that insurance providers are placing greater scrutiny on fleet safety performance. Fleet Advantage cited American Transportation Research Institute data showing trucking insurance premiums reached a record 10.2 cents per mile in 2024 following a 12.5% increase the previous year. The company also pointed to a sharp rise in so-called nuclear verdicts, which have increased 235% since 2012.
Out-of-Service Rates Remain Far Below National Averages
One of the report's most notable findings was the gap between top logistics fleets and national inspection results.
The TRUST Safety Index found that total out-of-service inspection rates averaged 9.28% among leading logistics fleets, less than half the national average of 20.18%.
Vehicle out-of-service rates averaged 13.23%, compared with a national average of 22.26%, while driver out-of-service rates measured just 1.11%, significantly below the national average of 6.67%.
Fleet Advantage noted that the national out-of-service rate increased from 19.61% in the previous benchmark period, suggesting broader compliance challenges across the industry.
Tires and Brakes Continue to Drive Maintenance Violations
The report identified maintenance-related issues as an ongoing opportunity for fleets seeking additional safety and operational gains.
According to the analysis, tire-related violations accounted for 50% of all vehicle maintenance violations and 92% of out-of-service events. Fleet Advantage said the findings reinforce the value of proactive tire management programs and preventive maintenance practices.
Brake-related issues also remained a significant concern. The report found that "Brakes, All Other" violations represented 42% of vehicle maintenance violations. The findings align with recent Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance brake enforcement efforts that continue to identify brake defects as a leading cause of out-of-service violations.
Data Analytics Become Increasingly Important for Fleet Safety
The report also found that dangerous driving behaviors accounted for 75% of unsafe-driving violations among the fleets studied.
Fleet Advantage said the findings underscore the importance of technologies and programs. These include advanced driver assistance systems such as inward- and outward-facing cameras, driver scorecards, and ongoing driver coaching initiatives.
As regulators, insurers, and shippers increasingly focus on safety performance, the company said data analytics and predictive modeling will play a growing role in helping fleets improve CSA scores, reduce risk exposure, and lower operating costs.
More Safety & Compliance
How Waste Connections is Using Data, Telematics, and AI
How do you manage and maintain more than 18,000 connected trucks? Data. Lots of it.Read More →
Why Fleet Data Matters More Than Ever at Waste Connections [Watch]
Waste Connections' Chuck Palmer explains how telematics, predictive maintenance, safety analytics, and AI help keep vehicles on the road and drivers safe in this episode of HDT Talks Trucking.Read More →
Short Takes: How K&B is Using AI
Fleets need to "get on board the train" with AI, says Lance Evans of K&B Transportation in this HDT Talks Trucking Short Takes episode.Read More →
Short Takes: Inside K&B’s Truck Safety Tech
Listen to learn how K&B Transportation uses cellphone-blocking technology, speed management systems, weather geofencing, bridge avoidance tools, and more to improve driver safety.Read More →
The Biggest Gap in Driverless Trucking Isn’t Tech. It’s Safety Validation
Nauto’s Stefan Heck says autonomous trucks are advancing quickly but proving they’re safe enough for large-scale deployment may be the industry’s hardest challenge.Read More →
Truck Crash Rates Are Down. So Why Do Insurance Costs Keep Rising?
ATRI’s latest research points to litigation, social inflation, and soaring claims costs as key drivers behind record-high liability premiums for trucking fleets. But there are things motor carriers can do.Read More →
FMCSA Removes More Than a Dozen ELDs from Registered List
The FMCSA continues its efforts to fight electronic logging devices that don't meet federal requirements, removing more than a dozen from the registered ELD list in May.Read More →
How the Supreme Court Broker Liability Ruling Could Reshape Trucking’s Safety Landscape
The Supreme Court’s May 11 broker-liability ruling may not radically rewrite transportation law overnight. But industry experts say it will intensify pressure on brokers, carriers, and shippers to prove they are prioritizing safety.Read More →
Recall of Fontaine Fusion Flatbeds Warns Owners Not to Use the Trailers
Some Fontaine Fusion flatbed trailer manufactured between February 2025, and March 2026 could have mainbeams weakened by hydrogen embrittlement because of a problem in the galvanizing process.Read More →
Deadline Extended for HDT Truck Fleet Innovators Nominations
Heavy Duty Trucking has extended the deadline for nominations for its Truck Fleet Innovators awards. The deadline has been extended to May 22.Read More →