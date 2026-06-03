Fleet Advantage: Top Logistics Fleets Outperform National Safety Benchmarks

Fleet Advantage's latest TRUST Safety Index found leading logistics fleets maintained significantly lower out-of-service rates and stronger safety scores than national averages, while highlighting persistent challenges related to tires, brakes, and unsafe driving behaviors.

Fleet Advantage's latest TRUST Safety Index found that leading logistics fleets continue to outperform national averages across several key safety and compliance metrics.

Fleet Advantage has released the latest edition of its Truck Reliability and Usage Safety Tracker (TRUST) Safety Index, offering a new look at how top-performing logistics fleets compare with national safety benchmarks and other private fleets. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based fleet financing and analytics company said the report is designed to help fleets use safety, compliance, and maintenance data to proactively address risk as federal regulators place greater emphasis on data-driven oversight and predictive safety management.

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According to Fleet Advantage, the latest TRUST Safety Index found that leading logistics fleets continue to outperform national averages across several key safety and compliance metrics. Among the report's findings, top logistics organizations posted an average Inspection Selection System (ISS) score of 34.17. That’s well below the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's intervention threshold of 65 and better than the average score of 46.33 recorded among top private fleets. The report also found that logistics fleets maintained relatively strong Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) scores.

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Average Unsafe Driving BASIC scores measured 18.08, compared with the FMCSA intervention threshold of 65, while Hours-of-Service BASIC scores averaged 41.91. Top Logistics Fleets Score Well Below FMCSA Intervention Thresholds Fleet Advantage said the findings come as the FMCSA continues shifting toward a more data-centric oversight model. This new approach increasingly incorporates telematics, predictive analytics, and behavioral data into safety monitoring efforts. Fleet Advantage found that fleets leveraging advanced analytics can identify emerging risks before they result in violations, crashes, or regulatory intervention. The report also noted that insurance providers are placing greater scrutiny on fleet safety performance. Fleet Advantage cited American Transportation Research Institute data showing trucking insurance premiums reached a record 10.2 cents per mile in 2024 following a 12.5% increase the previous year. The company also pointed to a sharp rise in so-called nuclear verdicts, which have increased 235% since 2012. Out-of-Service Rates Remain Far Below National Averages One of the report's most notable findings was the gap between top logistics fleets and national inspection results.

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The TRUST Safety Index found that total out-of-service inspection rates averaged 9.28% among leading logistics fleets, less than half the national average of 20.18%. Is Your MCS-150 Hurting Your CSA Scores?

Vehicle out-of-service rates averaged 13.23%, compared with a national average of 22.26%, while driver out-of-service rates measured just 1.11%, significantly below the national average of 6.67%. Fleet Advantage noted that the national out-of-service rate increased from 19.61% in the previous benchmark period, suggesting broader compliance challenges across the industry. Tires and Brakes Continue to Drive Maintenance Violations The report identified maintenance-related issues as an ongoing opportunity for fleets seeking additional safety and operational gains. According to the analysis, tire-related violations accounted for 50% of all vehicle maintenance violations and 92% of out-of-service events. Fleet Advantage said the findings reinforce the value of proactive tire management programs and preventive maintenance practices.

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