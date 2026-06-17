ATRI Wants Motor Carriers for Driver-Facing Camera Study

In this new study, the American Transportation Research Institute will explore how driver-facing cameras can impact safety and operational metrics in trucking fleets.

The new study is a follow-up to a research report on in-cab cameras released in 2023.

As in-cab cameras continue to become more prevalent in trucking, the American Transportation Research Institute is looking for motor carriers to participate in a study on driver-facing cameras. Fleets are increasingly adopting in-cab monitoring systems alongside other safety technologies, noted the group, which is the research arm of the American Trucking Associations.

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Do Truck Drivers Trust Driver-Facing Cameras? ATRI previously conducted research examining drivers' perspectives on these systems, with a specific focus on DFCs. In its 2023 report, “Issues and Opportunities with Driver-Facing Cameras,” ATRI found trucking companies weren’t using driver-facing cameras for reasons such as: Driver privacy issues/concerns.

Confusion over video use, personal access and recording models.

Concern the systems will magnify truck driver negligence.

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This new study builds upon that work, collecting before-and-after safety metrics to identify any statistical relationships between deployment of in-cab monitoring systems and improvements in safety outcomes. Growing Acceptance of In-Cab Cameras Since then, anecdotal evidence appears to indicate a growing acceptance of these cameras, especially in an increasingly litigious environment. 4 Ways Fleets Can Address Truck Driver Privacy Concerns About Dash Cams The HDT/Work Truck 2025 safety survey found dual-facing dashcams were gaining traction among fleets. And in 2024, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration gave trucking companies one more reason to use in-cab cameras – allowing them to be used in a catch-all category to remove non-preventable crashes from their federal safety scores. Driver-Facing Cameras and Safety In this new study, ATRI will examine how driver-facing cameras can impact safety and operational metrics.

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