4 Ways Fleets Can Address Truck Driver Privacy Concerns About Dash Cams
ATRI Wants Motor Carriers for Driver-Facing Camera Study
In this new study, the American Transportation Research Institute will explore how driver-facing cameras can impact safety and operational metrics in trucking fleets.
As in-cab cameras continue to become more prevalent in trucking, the American Transportation Research Institute is looking for motor carriers to participate in a study on driver-facing cameras.
Fleets are increasingly adopting in-cab monitoring systems alongside other safety technologies, noted the group, which is the research arm of the American Trucking Associations.
Do Truck Drivers Trust Driver-Facing Cameras?
ATRI previously conducted research examining drivers' perspectives on these systems, with a specific focus on DFCs.
In its 2023 report, “Issues and Opportunities with Driver-Facing Cameras,” ATRI found trucking companies weren’t using driver-facing cameras for reasons such as:
- Driver privacy issues/concerns.
- Confusion over video use, personal access and recording models.
- Concern the systems will magnify truck driver negligence.
This new study builds upon that work, collecting before-and-after safety metrics to identify any statistical relationships between deployment of in-cab monitoring systems and improvements in safety outcomes.
Growing Acceptance of In-Cab Cameras
Since then, anecdotal evidence appears to indicate a growing acceptance of these cameras, especially in an increasingly litigious environment.
The HDT/Work Truck 2025 safety survey found dual-facing dashcams were gaining traction among fleets.
And in 2024, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration gave trucking companies one more reason to use in-cab cameras – allowing them to be used in a catch-all category to remove non-preventable crashes from their federal safety scores.
Driver-Facing Cameras and Safety
In this new study, ATRI will examine how driver-facing cameras can impact safety and operational metrics.
The research will also map specific carrier and driver strategies for managing in-cab data that improve safety outcomes.
Motor carriers are invited to participate in the study, Safety Impacts of In-Cab Monitoring, by Friday, July 24, 2026. Data can be submitted online or by PDF at this link. All data will remain confidential and published only in an aggregate format.
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