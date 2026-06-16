Netradyne Intelligence Uses New AI Agents to Automate Response to In-Cab Camera Data
The company called the next-generation in-cab camera safety platform "a fundamental shift from systems that report on what happened to systems that actively drive what should happen next."
Ten years ago, Netradyne was one of the first companies to build artificial intelligence into a camera-based safety system. The company's next-generation platform, Netradyne Intelligence, uses new AI agents to automate critical workflows.
“With a foundation of more than 30 billion miles and 150 billion minutes of real-world driving data, Netradyne Intelligence represents a fundamental shift from systems that report on what happened to systems that actively drive what should happen next,” the company said in a news release.
Netradyne’s edge AI technology already continuously analyzes patterns, identifies risk, and determines the most effective intervention.
Netradyne Intelligence goes further by automatically initiating and executing follow-through.
Embedding AI Directly Into Fleet Workflows
"Fleets have invested in building visibility into their operations, but the real challenge now is execution, turning insight into consistent, timely action at scale," said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO and Founder of Netradyne, in a release.
“Netradyne Intelligence is built to solve that problem by embedding AI directly into workflows so fleets can scale efficiently and get deeper, actionable insights without growing their teams."
Going forward, Netradyne Intelligence will expand the range of risky and inefficient behaviors it identifies.
For managers, Netradyne Intelligence already delivers full-context scoring that captures safe and risky driving, AI-recommended coaching, and Video LiveSearch to quickly retrieve the right footage.
Now it goes further, with a new class of AI agents that reduces the burden on safety teams and dramatically scales their impact.
What Can Netradyne's New AI Agents Do?
AI agents powered by Netradyne Intelligence handle execution on behalf of managers, with coaching sessions, incident records, driver recognition, and reporting all run automatically.
- The Coaching Agent identifies which drivers need attention based on manager-defined goals and prepares each session with driver history, top alerts, and a recommended improvement plan.
- The Incident Response Agent automatically compiles the full collision record — video, FNOL details, crash reconstruction, and driver history — and delivers it to the right stakeholders without manual packaging.
- The Rewards and Reporting agents deliver consistent DriverStars acknowledgment across the fleet and generate KPIs, dashboards, and leadership narratives.
"These agents reason about context, execute multi-step workflows, and follow through on behalf of managers based on the policies they set," said Pramod Akkarachittor, Chief Product Officer at Netradyne.
The coaching and incident response agents are available now. The rewards and reporting agents will be available in the third quarter.
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