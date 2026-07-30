Trump Administration Looks to Put More Veterans Behind the Wheel

The Freedom Haulers program pulls together existing and expanded programs at several federal agencies to recruit veterans to drive commercial heavy-duty trucks and cut the red tape for them to get a CDL, training, and employment.

Some veterans with truck driving experience in the military will be able to bypass the skills and knowledge tests to obtain a commercial driver's license.

The White House has launched Freedom Haulers, a program to make it easier for U.S. military veterans to get commercial driver’s licenses and jobs in trucking. The Freedom Haulers campaign is an interagency push being led by the White House and the U.S. Departments of Transportation, Veteran Affairs, War, and Labor.

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The program offers up to 100% tuition coverage from the VA for approved CDL programs and touts $70,000 in annual earnings. How the Administration is Fast-Tracking Veteran CDLs The administration has expanded the FMCSA’s Military Skills Test Waiver for veterans with heavy vehicle military experience. It has temporarily increased the time frame after service during which veterans can apply for an expedited trucking license, from 1 year to 2 years. In addition, there are now 34 states committed to participating in the Even Exchange. With this program, Veterans with approved military occupational driving classifications can immediately exchange their military license for a civilian CDL, bypassing the skills and knowledge tests.

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Active-duty service members can now apply and test for a Commercial Learner’s Permit or CDL in the state where they are currently stationed, rather than traveling back to their home state. This benefit is also available for two years post-service. Through the Skill Bridge program, transitioning service members can spend their final 180 days of active duty in civilian trucking training, allowing them to start a full-time career the day they separate. The Labor Department’sApprenticeship Program allows veterans to draw a monthly educational housing stipend on top of their full trucking paycheck while training. Cutting Red Tape “Through our Freedom Haulers campaign, we are cutting the red tape so these patriots can get their licenses even faster and start making real money in record time,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy in a news release. “VA already helps thousands of veterans make this transition every year, and we stand ready to help thousands more,” said Veteran Affairs Secretary Douglas Collins.

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The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association praised the program. “With nearly 40% of our membership having served in the U.S. Armed Forces, OOIDA’s members bring a unique dedication to both national security and road safety,” said OOIDA President Todd Spencer. “OOIDA strongly applauds the Trump Administration for launching the Freedom Haulers initiative to ensure the most well-trained, professional men and women are operating large trucks on our nation’s roadways and keeping our supply chain secure.” Trucking Fleets Ready to Hire Veterans American Trucking Associations President and CEO Chris Spear said the association "welcomes this effort and stands ready to support its success. "Across ATA’s federation, motor carriers of every size actively recruit former service members and military spouses to serve as drivers, technicians, safety professionals, and other roles," he said.

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Many companies have built specialized programs designed to help veterans translate their military experience into civilian careers, access training opportunities, and advance into leadership positions, he added. Werner Enterprises has pledged to hire 1,400 veterans and veteran spouses in 2027, according to the Freedom Haulers website, a 67% increase in veteran hires at the company. Other trucking fleets featured on the Freedom Haulers website include Reever Transport, Clark Freight Lines, Stevens Trucking, J.B. Hunt, and UPS. Replacing Immigrants The administration has positioned this push as a way to replace immigrants who are being pushed out of trucking by the White House immigration priorities. FMCSA Targets 550+ ‘Sham’ CDL Schools in Nationwide Sting Operation “Illegal immigrants who can’t speak our language have no business getting behind the wheel of a big rig,” Duffy said. “Veterans, who have already demonstrated the grit, discipline, and skills to take on this vital task, are the right people for the job.”

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