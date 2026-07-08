Volvo Goes Gaming
Volvo has roared into American Truck Simulator with two new flagship trucks.
Volvo Trucks North America has expanded its presence in the popular American Truck Simulator video game. The OEM is making the all-new Volvo VNL and Volvo VNR Electric available to the game's millions of players.
Developed by SCS Software, American Truck Simulator has sold more than 7 million copies worldwide. The simulation allows players to operate trucking businesses by hauling freight across the United States, purchasing equipment and expanding their fleets while emphasizing safe driving and business management rather than racing.
Volvo said the addition gives gamers, trucking enthusiasts and professional drivers alike an opportunity to experience the company's newest generation of heavy-duty trucks in a realistic virtual setting.
"This is a very exciting way to introduce our trucks -- both the diesel and the battery-electric version -- to millions of truck enthusiasts around the world," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "American Truck Simulator has built an incredibly passionate community that appreciates great trucks and authentic driving experiences. We're proud that the most modern trucks on North American roads are now part of that experience."
A Focus on Authenticity
The all-new Volvo VNL, which debuted last year, represents the most significant redesign of Volvo's flagship long-haul tractor in more than 25 years, the OEM said. The truck features a more aerodynamic exterior, a redesigned digital driver environment and an expanded suite of safety technologies.
According to Volvo, the virtual version was developed in collaboration with SCS Software using input from the truck maker's design and engineering teams.
The company said everything from the truck's appearance and performance to its sounds and driver environment was recreated to closely mirror the real vehicle.
"As designers, we obsess over every detail of the driver experience, from the way the truck looks and feels to the sounds drivers hear every day on the road," said Brian Balicki, head of design for Volvo Trucks North America. "Together with the SCS Software team, we translated that experience into the virtual world with an exceptional level of authenticity. Players are not simply driving a digital truck; they are experiencing the same design vision and attention to detail that shaped the real vehicle."
VNR Electric Marks a First for the Game
The Volvo VNR Electric also makes history as the first battery-electric Class 8 truck available in American Truck Simulator.
Designed primarily for regional-haul and urban applications, the VNR Electric gives players an opportunity to experience electric trucking in a commercial vehicle simulation.
Volvo noted that the VNR Electric became the first heavy-duty electric truck introduced in the U.S. and Canadian markets when it launched in 2020. The company said more than 750 VNR Electric trucks are now operating across North America, collectively accumulating more than 30 million miles while helping avoid an estimated 50,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
The addition of both trucks reflects the growing role simulation technology plays in introducing new vehicle platforms to trucking enthusiasts and highlighting emerging technologies such as battery-electric transportation.
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