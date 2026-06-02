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Prime Inc. to Open $7.9M Flagship Used-Truck Dealership
A new driver-focused facility to sell Prime Inc's used trucks and trailers will be the first purpose-built location in the company's history.
Pedigree Truck & Trailer Sales, the exclusive dealer for Prime Inc.'s used fleet of commercial trucks and trailers, is building a new $7.9 million, 11,887-square-foot flagship dealership in Springfield, Missouri.
The new facility is scheduled to open in early October 2026 and will be the first purpose-built location in the company's history.
The new Springfield flagship replaces Pedigree's current operations.
What is Pedigree?
Springfield-based Prime Inc. is a major refrigerated, tanker, and flatbed motor carrier.
Pedigree is the only dealer that sells Prime Inc.'s used commercial trucks and trailers, and it’s one of the country's largest used commercial vehicle dealerships, according to the company.
Every truck and trailer is fleet-maintained and one-owner, with low mileage, manufacturer warranties often still in force, and a comprehensive in-house reconditioning process.
Pedigree also can install brand-new Thermo King refrigeration units on used reefer trailers.
Driver-Focused Dealership
The new facility is built around how drivers actually shop and wait, according to the company, with features that include:
- “The Show Off Lane” (a two-bay indoor showroom)
- Dedicated customer consultation areas
- In-house finance center
A modern driver's lounge includes:
- The “Big Rig Theater” entertainment center
- “ReGen Bay” charging stations
- The “Driver Fuel Stop Refreshment Plaza”
- Complimentary driver showers
- “The Gear Garage” merchandise area.
Outside, the property includes 107 truck and trailer display spaces, with hundreds more on the adjoining Prime Inc. property where incoming equipment is prepared for sale.
The driver-centered design reflects the philosophy behind the project, according to Prime Inc. Founder and CEO Robert Low.
"Drivers and owner-operators are who we serve, and we built this dealership around their comfort, their time, and a buying experience that reflects what they put into this work every day," Low said.
Currently, Pedigree operates four dealerships nationwide — its Springfield headquarters plus locations in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Utah.
A new dealership also is under construction in Atlanta, Georgia.
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