Trucker Path Adds Verisk CargoNet Theft Data to Navigation Platform

Trucker Path’s new cargo theft risk overlays give drivers and fleets visibility into high-risk areas, stolen commodity trends, and theft hotspots.

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Trucker Path's navigation platform now features cargo theft trend data on navigation maps, allowing drivers to see theft risk levels and other cargo security information along their routes.

Trucker Path has partnered with Verisk CargoNet to integrate cargo theft intelligence directly into its commercial navigation platform, giving truck drivers and fleet operators new tools to identify higher-risk areas and make more informed routing decisions. The new capability, now available within the Trucker Path app, overlays cargo theft trend data on navigation maps, allowing drivers to see theft risk levels and other cargo security information along their routes.

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The launch comes as cargo theft remains a significant challenge for the trucking industry. According to Verisk CargoNet, 1,120 cargo theft incidents were recorded during the first five months of 2026, resulting in more than $121 million in estimated losses. “Cargo security continues to be a growing concern for fleets and drivers,” Chris Oliver, chief marketing officer at Trucker Path, said in a statement. “By incorporating a Verisk CargoNet theft cloud overlay in Trucker Path, drivers will instantly know when they’re in high theft areas. That level of heightened awareness will lead to proactive deterrence.” Cargo Theft Data Added to Driver Workflows Trucker Path already provides truck-specific navigation features, including parking availability, fuel pricing, weigh station status, and other operational information. The addition of CargoNet data adds another layer of visibility focused on cargo security.

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The new feature provides: County-level theft risk ratings categorized as low, medium, or high.

Monthly updates on stolen vehicle counts.

Information on the most frequently stolen commodity categories.

Data on common theft methods and subtypes.

Filters that allow users to focus on high-, medium-, or low-risk areas. According to Verisk CargoNet, California, Texas, and New Jersey accounted for more than half of all cargo theft activity during the first quarter of 2026. The company also found theft incidents are concentrated around warehouse and distribution centers, truck stops, and other high-traffic freight corridors. Understanding the new "Trojan Driver" Cargo Theft Scam

Ryan Shepherd, general manager of Verisk CargoNet, said cargo theft risks are increasingly linked to specific locations and operating environments. “Theft risk is increasingly tied to specific locations and operational environments, particularly in high-density logistics regions and common stop points along freight routes,” Shepherd said. “Integrating this data directly into navigation tools helps close a critical visibility gap for drivers and fleet operators.”

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