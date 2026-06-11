Fleetworthy Integrates Lytx Video Snapshots into Safety+ Platform

A new Fleetworthy-Lytx integration gives fleet managers access to video context alongside safety event data, streamlining driver coaching and incident review.

By displaying Lytx video snapshots directly within Safety+, fleet managers can access visual evidence and driver behavior data in a single workflow.

Fleetworthy has partnered with video telematics provider Lytx to bring video snapshots directly into its Safety+ platform. The new integration will allow fleet safety managers to view visual event data alongside driver risk information without switching between systems, the companies said. The integration embeds time-specific Lytx video snapshots within Safety+ Map View, where fleets already monitor driver behaviors such as speeding and adverse-weather driving.

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Fleetworthy said the enhancement is designed to help safety teams review incidents more quickly and conduct more effective coaching sessions. Eliminating Portal Switching During Coaching Reviews Until now, fleets using both Safety+ and Lytx cameras had to move between separate platforms to gather the information needed for driver coaching and event investigations. Fleetworthy said that process often delayed reviews and made it more difficult for managers and drivers to share a common understanding of what occurred during a safety event.

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By displaying Lytx video snapshots directly within Safety+, fleet managers can access visual evidence and driver behavior data in a single workflow. Combatting Distracted Driving “Fleet safety depends on having the full picture, and until now that meant jumping between systems during critical coaching moments,” said Martin Murtland, vice president of product at Fleetworthy. “By embedding Lytx video snapshots directly inside Safety+, fleets can review events faster, coach with greater confidence, and make better-informed safety decisions.” The integration aligns video snapshots with the exact time a safety event occurred, providing additional context about road conditions and driver actions. According to Fleetworthy, key capabilities include: Lytx video snapshots displayed within Safety+ Map View and synchronized to specific safety events.

Visual context showing road and traffic conditions at the time of an event.

Faster coaching reviews through a single-platform workflow.

Compatibility with existing Lytx camera deployments on most ELD devices without additional hardware requirements.

Dave Cassie, vice president of channel sales at Lytx, said the integration helps fleets bring visual context directly into coaching conversations.

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