Heavy Duty Trucking Logo
MenuMENU
SearchSEARCH

California Launching $1 Billion Electric Truck Rebate Program

CARB says the California Clean Fuel Reward program will begin offering point-of-sale rebates of up to $120,000 for electric commercial trucks starting June 26.

News/Media Release
News/Media Release
Read News/Media's Posts
May 13, 2026
California Clean Truck Program demo vehicle.

The Clean Fuel Reward Program in now registering truck dealers.


Credit:

California Air Resources Board

3 min to read

The California Air Resources Board is launching what officials say will become the nation’s largest utility-administered electric truck rebate program. The state environmental agency said that more than $1 billion in incentives are expected to be available to fleets through 2030.

Retailer enrollment for the new California Clean Fuel Reward program opened May 13, ahead of statewide rebates scheduled to begin June 26.

Ad Loading...

The program will provide point-of-sale discounts ranging from $7,500 to $120,000 on new electric medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

Funding for the program comes from revenue generated under California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which requires transportation fuel providers to reduce the carbon intensity of fuels sold in the state.

“This new rebate program builds on California’s long record of incentivizing zero-emission vehicle deployment and reaffirms our unwavering commitment to clean transportation,” CARB Chair Lauren Sanchez said in a statement. “By returning revenue from the Low Carbon Fuel Standard directly to truck buyers at time of purchase, we’re making zero-emission trucks the better choice for fleets and delivering cleaner air along freight corridors where it’s needed most.”

Ad Loading...

Rebates Available for Multiple Truck Segments

The rebates will apply to a range of commercial electric vehicles, including drayage trucks, Class 8 semis, box trucks, delivery vans and other fleet vehicles.

Public and private fleets statewide will be eligible to participate through authorized retailers. Public fleets also can receive incentives for smaller Class 2b electric pickups used exclusively for business purposes.

State officials said $250 million in rebates is expected to be available during the program’s first year.

International Motors electric box truck.

The new incentives include small box trucks all the way up to Class 8 tractors.

Credit:

Jack Roberts

Southern California Edison will administer the program on behalf of CARB and several California utilities, including Pacific Gas & Electric, San Diego Gas & Electric, Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

“As the largest utility-led incentive program of its kind for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, the California Clean Fuel Reward represents a historic step forward in fleet electrification,” said Funmi Williamson, Southern California Edison senior vice president and chief customer officer. “By lowering upfront costs, it helps accelerate access to innovative vehicle technologies and supports long-term market transformation.”

Ad Loading...

Program Targets Freight Corridor Emissions

California officials said the program is aimed at reducing emissions from heavy-duty trucks, which remain a major source of air pollution near ports, warehouses and freight corridors.

What NACFE has Learned About the 'Messy Middle'

According to CARB, nearly 18 million Californians live in areas with unhealthy air quality, while about 1,500 people die annually from air pollution in Southern California alone.

The state said accelerating deployment of zero-emission trucks could help reduce exposure to diesel emissions in communities disproportionately affected by freight activity.

Low Carbon Fuel Standard Funds Incentives

California adopted the Low Carbon Fuel Standard in 2009 as part of broader efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation fuels.

Under the program, fuel providers that fail to meet carbon-reduction targets purchase credits from companies that exceed the standards.

Ad Loading...

CARB said the system now generates about $4 billion annually in private-sector investment supporting lower-emission transportation technologies.

Recent updates to the LCFS directed utilities to use certain electric vehicle charging credits to help lower the upfront purchase cost of commercial zero-emission trucks.

State Expanding Existing Clean Truck Incentives

The new rebate program adds to California’s existing clean transportation incentive efforts, including the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, known as HVIP.

CARB said HVIP has distributed more than $1 billion in incentives supporting more than 11,600 clean commercial vehicles across more than 2,000 fleets statewide.

The state also reported that zero-emission vehicles accounted for nearly 23% of new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales in California during 2024, more than double the state’s target level.

Related: Don't Feel Sorry for CARB or the EPA


Topics:CARBCaliforniaBattery-Electric TrucksFuel Smarts

More Fuel Smarts

Closeup of engine in Mack truck
Equipmentby Deborah LockridgeMay 13, 2026

Mack Unveils EPA 2027-Compliant MP13 Engine With More Power, Better Fuel Economy

Along with unveiling its EPA 2027-compliant MP13 engine, Mack outlined powertrain changes across its Class 6-8 lineup, including new Cummins-based X10 engines.

Read More →
Crowd at Volvo booth at ACT Expo
Equipmentby Deborah LockridgeMay 8, 2026

How Volvo’s New D13 Engine Meets EPA 2027 Emissions Without Sacrificing Power or Fuel Efficiency

Volvo says advances in combustion and aftertreatment helped its new EPA 2027 D13 engine avoid the fuel-economy penalties many once expected from tighter NOx emissions limits.

Read More →
Two men in chairs on stage with big video screen behind them showing Tesla Semi
Fuel Smartsby Deborah LockridgeMay 7, 2026

'TCO’s Here.' Tesla Says Electric Semi Economics Are Ready for the Mainstream

Tesla’s Semi chief at ACT Expo outlined production growth, lower-cost models, charging expansion, and why the company believes fleets are leaving money on the table by waiting on electric trucks.

Read More →
Ad Loading...
Electric semi trucks parked at a charging station with overhead charging equipment, representing challenges in heavy-duty EV infrastructure deployment.
Fuel Smartsby News/Media ReleaseMay 5, 2026

What Will It Take to Scale Electric Truck Charging? New Electrification Coalition Report Identifies 11 Solutions

A new report from the Electrification Coalition outlines key barriers slowing electric truck charging deployment and offers policy solutions to accelerate infrastructure growth.

Read More →
NACFE Run on Less 2026 findings.
Fuel Smartsby Jack RobertsMay 1, 2026

NACFE: Fleets Need to Recalibrate TCO Strategies as Electric Trucks Gain a Long-Term Edge

NACFE’s Run on Less data has found that recent setbacks aside, electric truck powertrains are trending toward market leadership by 2025.

Read More →
Gray Volvo tractor pulling trailer on open highway
Fuel Smartsby Deborah LockridgeMay 1, 2026

New High-Horsepower Natural Gas Engine Could Expand Fleet Options

Westport and Volvo are demonstrating a 500-hp truck with diesel-like efficiency — one that also offers what Westport says is a better pathway to using hydrogen fuel in trucks.

Read More →
Ad Loading...
Illustration with oil wells silhouetted against red and gold sky
Fuel Smartsby Deborah LockridgeMay 1, 2026

Why Fuel Diversification Matters for Trucking Fleets

Relying on diesel alone exposes fleets to fuel price volatility. Here’s why diversification with electric, natural gas, and renewable fuels can reduce risk.

Read More →
Range Energy eTrailer.
Fuel Smartsby News/Media ReleaseApril 17, 2026

Range Energy Confirms eTrailer Performance in Winter Testing as Commercial Rollout Nears

Range Energy said its production-ready eTrailer system proved it can boost stability, safety, and efficiency in sub-zero winter conditions as the company moves toward scaled deployment.

Read More →
Circles with trucks demonstrating sustainable features and Top Green Fleets logo
Fuel Smartsby Deborah LockridgeApril 16, 2026

Top Green Fleets of 2026: Nomination Deadline Extended

Is your company a leader in sustainability efforts among trucking fleets? If so, Heavy Duty Trucking's editors want to hear from you.

Read More →
Ad Loading...
Youtube thumbnail featuring man in Big-Lebowski-inspired sweater
Fuel Smartsby Deborah LockridgeApril 13, 2026

New Lightweight Wheel Cover Targets Simpler Aero Gains [Watch]

Watch to learn how Deflecktor's new wheel cover design is taking a simpler approach to aerodynamics, with an eye toward making it more practical for both trucks and trailers.

Read More →
View All