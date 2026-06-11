New Mack Granite Cab Puts Driver Comfort Front and Center

Mack’s next-generation vocational truck features a roomier cab, premium seating, advanced steering technology, and a driver-focused interior designed with direct input from professional operators.

The Mack Granite's new interior emphasizes comfort, ergonomics, and productivity as key elements in helping fleets attract and retain drivers, the OEM said.

Mack Trucks is highlighting the driver-centric cab and interior of its all-new Granite vocational truck, emphasizing comfort, ergonomics, and productivity as key elements in helping fleets attract and retain drivers. The redesigned Granite, unveiled earlier this year, was engineered from the ground up with extensive customer feedback and driver input.

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Mack says the wider cab, improved seating, intuitive controls, and enhanced ride technologies were all developed to make long days behind the wheel more comfortable and productive. “Drivers are the heart of every vocational operation, and they are getting harder to find and harder to keep,” Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America, said in a statement. “With the all-new Granite, we set out to build a cab that drivers want to come back to every day.” Driver Feedback Shaped Interior Design Mack said the Granite’s interior was developed with input from more than 30 professional drivers during an independent evaluation clinic at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. Drivers assessed prototype designs and provided feedback on ergonomics, control placement, and visibility.

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Several production features emerged directly from those sessions. These included a reinforced accessory rail across the instrument panel that serves as both a mounting point for electronic logging devices and a grab bar to assist drivers entering and exiting the cab. A built-in metal ELD mounting plate provides additional support for displays and monitors. New Digital Displays and Controls The truck features a new 12-inch Mack CoPilot digital instrument cluster paired with an optional 9-inch infotainment display. Mack said the system combines digital functionality with the familiar appearance of traditional gauges. New Mack Granites feature a 12-inch Mack CoPilot digital instrument cluster paired with an optional 9-inch infotainment display. Credit: Mack Trucks A flat-bottom steering wheel provides additional knee room while incorporating controls for cruise control, infotainment, phone functions, lighting, and display navigation. The steering wheel also includes a standard driver-side airbag. The Granite’s mDrive automated manual transmission controls are integrated into a steering-column stalk, allowing drivers to shift gears without removing their hands from the wheel. Multiple USB-C ports, 12-volt outlets, and an available wireless charging pad help support mobile devices and worksite technology. Seating and Cab Comfort Upgraded Mack redesigned the Granite’s seat structure to provide additional support for drivers’ legs, backs, and lumbar regions. An optional premium air-suspension seat adds heating, cooling, and massage functions intended to reduce fatigue during long shifts.

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Mack Debuts New Keystone and Granite Truck Models The door panels were also redesigned to improve downward visibility and incorporate durable metal handles and ergonomically positioned controls. “Vocational drivers are running their trucks through some of the toughest conditions on the road, and the cab is where they spend their day,” said Tim Wrinkle, vice president and product owner for vocational and medium-duty vehicles at Mack Trucks. “With the all-new Granite, we focused on the details that matter most to drivers.” Command Steer Expanded Across More Configurations Mack's Command Steer system, which can reduce steering effort by as much as 85%, is now available on both axle-forward and axle-back Granite models. New Granites also feature multiple USB-C ports, 12-volt outlets, and an available wireless charging pad to support mobile devices and worksite technology. Credit: Mack Trucks The electronically controlled steering system allows drivers to customize steering feel while improving maneuverability and reducing fatigue in demanding vocational applications. Additionally, the all-new MaxRide Air rear suspension is designed to deliver what Mack describes as the smoothest ride ever offered on a Granite.

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