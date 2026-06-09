Michelin Expands X Line Grip D Tire Line
Michelin is expanding its X Line Grip D drive tire lineup with a new pre-mold retread and additional sizes, building on what the company says is strong fleet adoption of the tire's traction, mileage, and fuel-efficiency benefits.
Michelin is expanding its X Line Grip D commercial truck drive tire lineup with a new pre-mold retread and additional tire size. The new tire options are aimed at long-haul and regional fleet applications across North America.
The expansion follows the 2025 launch of the Michelin X Line Grip D tire and comes as fleets continue to evaluate the tire's traction, mileage, and rolling-resistance performance in real-world operations.
"The expansion of the Michelin X Line Grip D lineup reflects our commitment to delivering unmatched performance across every mile of the tire's life," said Yahn Heurlin, vice president of B2B marketing for Michelin North America. "Fleets have validated the performance of the Michelin X Line Grip D tire in real-world conditions, and now we are expanding that same trusted performance through an additional size offering and a retread solution engineered to deliver the same performance as the new tire."
Retread Designed to Match Original Tire Performance
Michelin said the new X Line Grip D pre-mold retread uses the same tread design and compound technology as the original tire. The company said the retread tire option is intended to help fleets maintain traction, wear characteristics, and operational efficiency throughout the life of the casing.
The retread joins the existing X Line Grip D portfolio to create what Michelin describes as an integrated tire-and-retread solution for fleets operating in multiple applications.
Focus on Casing Durability and Retreadability
At the center of the X Line Grip D platform is Michelin's Duracore casing. The company says Durcore casings are engineered for durability and multiple retread cycles.
According to Michelin, the casing is designed to deliver up to 1 million miles through as many as four retreads, helping fleets extend tire life and lower total cost of ownership.
Michelin said internal testing and fleet studies show the X Line Grip D tire delivers several performance advantages.
The company reported that the tire provides 20% more mileage than its Michelin XDN2 drive tire in a study involving three linehaul fleets. Michelin also said the tire demonstrated lower rolling resistance than comparable drive tires from Bridgestone and Goodyear in internal testing.
In addition, Michelin said wet-starting traction tests showed the X Line Grip D outperformed competing drive tires when new and when worn to 10/32-inch remaining tread depth.
The Michelin X Line Grip D retread and expanded tire sizes are now available across North America.
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