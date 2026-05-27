Kenworth Names Peter Ahrens General Manager

Leadership changes at Kenworth take effect July 1 as the OEM promotes two longtime Paccar executives to key management roles.

Kenworth has announced key leadership changes which will take effect in July.

Kenworth announced two executive leadership appointments effective July 1. The OEM named Peter Ahrens as general manager and Paccar vice president. Joe Adams was also announced as Kenworth’s new assistant general manager of operations. Ahrens succeeds to the top leadership role after previously serving as Kenworth’s assistant general manager of operations.

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Ahrens has spent 15 years with Paccar in a variety of leadership positions, including Paccar Parts product director, director of product marketing, and managing director of Paccar subsidiary Leyland Trucks in the United Kingdom. Peter Ahrens, Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice president. Credit: Kenworth Truck Company “I am honored and excited to step into this role and lead Kenworth during a transformative time for our industry,” Ahrens said in a statement. “Kenworth has built a reputation centered on three core values – quality, innovation, and state-of-the-art technology – and I’m committed to strengthening and advancing that legacy,” he added.

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