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Kenworth Names Peter Ahrens General Manager

Leadership changes at Kenworth take effect July 1 as the OEM promotes two longtime Paccar executives to key management roles.

News/Media Release
News/Media Release
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May 27, 2026
Kenworth T680.

Kenworth has announced key leadership changes which will take effect in July.

Credit:

Kenworth Truck Company

2 min to read

Kenworth announced two executive leadership appointments effective July 1. The OEM named Peter Ahrens as general manager and Paccar vice president. Joe Adams was also announced as Kenworth’s new assistant general manager of operations.

Ahrens succeeds to the top leadership role after previously serving as Kenworth’s assistant general manager of operations.

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Ahrens has spent 15 years with Paccar in a variety of leadership positions, including Paccar Parts product director, director of product marketing, and managing director of Paccar subsidiary Leyland Trucks in the United Kingdom.

Peter Ahrens, Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice president.

Peter Ahrens, Kenworth general manager and Paccar vice president.

Credit:

Kenworth Truck Company

“I am honored and excited to step into this role and lead Kenworth during a transformative time for our industry,” Ahrens said in a statement.

“Kenworth has built a reputation centered on three core values – quality, innovation, and state-of-the-art technology – and I’m committed to strengthening and advancing that legacy,” he added.

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Ahrens holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and an MBA from the University of Washington.

Adams Moves into Operations Role

Joe Adams will assume the role of assistant general manager of operations after most recently serving as Kenworth’s chief engineer.

Joe Adams, Kenworth assistant general manager of operations.

Joe Adams, Kenworth’s assistant general manager of operations.

Credit:

Kenworth Truck Company

Adams has worked with Paccar for 26 years and has held several engineering and purchasing leadership positions, including Paccar director of purchasing and Paccar assistant chief engineer for North America embedded engineering.

He also previously served as Kenworth assistant chief engineer for cab, electrical and outer body development.

Adams earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Alabama and an MBA in technical management from the University of Washington.

Related: Check Out Kenworth's New Red, White and Blue Patriotic Paint Scheme



Topics:KenworthPaccarKenworth T680Equipment

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