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Kempower Adds Flex EV Charger to Help Support Transition to Megawatt Charging

The Kempower Mega Satellite Flex has both a CCS and MCS connector, allowing operators to serve both types of heavy-duty vehicles.

News/Media Release
News/Media Release
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May 29, 2026
Composite image of different angles of the Kempower charger

Kempower announced its new charger during ACT Expo in early May.

Credit:

HDT Graphic

2 min to read

Global DC fast charging manufacturer Kempower added to its portfolio of high-power charging solutions with the Kempower Mega Satellite Flex, the company’s first dispenser to support charging with either high-power CCS (up to 560 kW) or Megawatt charging system charging (up to 1.2 megawatts).

The flexible set-up of the Kempower Mega Satellite Flex is intended to simplify the transition to higher-powered megawatt charging. The MCS rollout is in an early stage, so a flexible charging option means that the infrastructure can be used during the transition.

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The Kempower Mega Satellite Flex has both a CCS and MCS connector, allowing operators to serve both types of heavy-duty vehicles.

The Kempower Mega Satellite Flex also supports multimodal use of charging sites for both commercial and passenger vehicles, as it is compatible with new 800V electric cars and vans designed for rapid high-power charging.

High-Powered EV Charging

High-power charging leads to shorter charging times and higher fleet uptime, which in turn lowers the total cost of ownership, noted the company in a news release.

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For charging operators, higher utilization of the site supports faster return on investment and lowered TCO.

“As the industry accelerates toward heavy-duty electrification, Kempower understands the urgent need for reliable, flexible, and user-friendly MCS solutions,” said Kempower North America President Monil Malhotra.

The Kempower Mega Satellite Flex will be available for sale in North America and Europe in July.

Key Features of Kempower's Mega Satellite Flex Charger

  • Up to 1,500 AMCS and 700 ACCS
  • Equipped with both MCS and CCS connectors
  • Cable reach of 5 meters/16.4 feet CCS and2.7 meters/8.86 feet MCS
  • Can be equipped with a payment terminal
  • Compatible with Kempower’s new and existing distributed charging systems.
Topics:zero emissionsDC Fast ChargingBattery-Electric TrucksFuel Smarts

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