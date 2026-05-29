Kempower Adds Flex EV Charger to Help Support Transition to Megawatt Charging

The Kempower Mega Satellite Flex has both a CCS and MCS connector, allowing operators to serve both types of heavy-duty vehicles.

Kempower announced its new charger during ACT Expo in early May.

Global DC fast charging manufacturer Kempower added to its portfolio of high-power charging solutions with the Kempower Mega Satellite Flex, the company’s first dispenser to support charging with either high-power CCS (up to 560 kW) or Megawatt charging system charging (up to 1.2 megawatts). The flexible set-up of the Kempower Mega Satellite Flex is intended to simplify the transition to higher-powered megawatt charging. The MCS rollout is in an early stage, so a flexible charging option means that the infrastructure can be used during the transition.

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The Kempower Mega Satellite Flex has both a CCS and MCS connector, allowing operators to serve both types of heavy-duty vehicles. The Kempower Mega Satellite Flex also supports multimodal use of charging sites for both commercial and passenger vehicles, as it is compatible with new 800V electric cars and vans designed for rapid high-power charging. High-Powered EV Charging High-power charging leads to shorter charging times and higher fleet uptime, which in turn lowers the total cost of ownership, noted the company in a news release.

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