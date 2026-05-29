What Will It Take to Scale Electric Truck Charging? New Electrification Coalition Report Identifies 11 Solutions
Kempower Adds Flex EV Charger to Help Support Transition to Megawatt Charging
The Kempower Mega Satellite Flex has both a CCS and MCS connector, allowing operators to serve both types of heavy-duty vehicles.
Global DC fast charging manufacturer Kempower added to its portfolio of high-power charging solutions with the Kempower Mega Satellite Flex, the company’s first dispenser to support charging with either high-power CCS (up to 560 kW) or Megawatt charging system charging (up to 1.2 megawatts).
The flexible set-up of the Kempower Mega Satellite Flex is intended to simplify the transition to higher-powered megawatt charging. The MCS rollout is in an early stage, so a flexible charging option means that the infrastructure can be used during the transition.
The Kempower Mega Satellite Flex has both a CCS and MCS connector, allowing operators to serve both types of heavy-duty vehicles.
The Kempower Mega Satellite Flex also supports multimodal use of charging sites for both commercial and passenger vehicles, as it is compatible with new 800V electric cars and vans designed for rapid high-power charging.
High-Powered EV Charging
High-power charging leads to shorter charging times and higher fleet uptime, which in turn lowers the total cost of ownership, noted the company in a news release.
For charging operators, higher utilization of the site supports faster return on investment and lowered TCO.
“As the industry accelerates toward heavy-duty electrification, Kempower understands the urgent need for reliable, flexible, and user-friendly MCS solutions,” said Kempower North America President Monil Malhotra.
The Kempower Mega Satellite Flex will be available for sale in North America and Europe in July.
More Fuel Smarts
Hino Adds Electric Class 6/7 Truck
Hino says the Le Series is an important step in the company's efforts to reduce environmental impact and support its customers’ sustainability goals.Read More →
Can Multi-Speed EV Transmissions Solve Heavy Trucking’s Biggest Electric-Vehicle Problems?
A startup called Sigma Powertrain believes purpose-built multi-speed gearboxes can boost efficiency, reduce battery size and improve gradeability for heavy-duty battery-electric trucks.Read More →
Hendrickson Debuts Electraax E-Axle for Medium-Duty Trucks
Developed with Driventic, Hendrickson's new integrated e-axle is designed to improve efficiency, reduce weight, and extend range in Class 6-7 EV applications.Read More →
50 Ways Fleets Can Cut Fuel Costs Now — Without Buying New Trucks
Fuel savings don’t come from one big change. They come from dozens of small ones. Here’s how leading fleets are stacking gains across drivers, routing, maintenance, and more.Read More →
Top Green Fleets 2026: How Fleets Are Reducing Emissions in the Real World
What works in sustainable trucking today? Heavy Duty Trucking's Top Green Fleets are finding practical ways to cut fuel use, reduce emissions, and keep freight moving.Read More →
California Launching $1 Billion Electric Truck Rebate Program
CARB says the California Clean Fuel Reward program will begin offering point-of-sale rebates of up to $120,000 for electric commercial trucks starting June 26.Read More →
Mack Unveils EPA 2027-Compliant MP13 Engine With More Power, Better Fuel Economy
Along with unveiling its EPA 2027-compliant MP13 engine, Mack outlined powertrain changes across its Class 6-8 lineup, including new Cummins-based X10 engines.Read More →
How Volvo’s New D13 Engine Meets EPA 2027 Emissions Without Sacrificing Power or Fuel Efficiency
Volvo says advances in combustion and aftertreatment helped its new EPA 2027 D13 engine avoid the fuel-economy penalties many once expected from tighter NOx emissions limits.Read More →
'TCO’s Here.' Tesla Says Electric Semi Economics Are Ready for the Mainstream
Tesla’s Semi chief at ACT Expo outlined production growth, lower-cost models, charging expansion, and why the company believes fleets are leaving money on the table by waiting on electric trucks.Read More →
What Will It Take to Scale Electric Truck Charging? New Electrification Coalition Report Identifies 11 Solutions
A new report from the Electrification Coalition outlines key barriers slowing electric truck charging deployment and offers policy solutions to accelerate infrastructure growth.Read More →