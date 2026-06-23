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WEX, TFS Launch Equipment Financing Program for Trucking Fleets

The companies say the program uses technology to connect fleets with financing providers more efficiently than traditional lending channels.

News/Media Release
News/Media Release
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June 23, 2026
Illustration of toy truck on top of 100-dollar bills, with logos for Wex and TFS Financial

The offering comes as fleets weigh equipment investments amid ongoing cost pressures and uncertainty (but signs of an upswing) in the freight market.

Credit:

HDT

2 min to read

Wex and TFS Financial have launched a new equipment financing program for trucking and transportation companies in the United States and Canada.

The program, called Equipment Financing Powered by TFS, gives Wex over-the-road customers access to equipment financing through TFS Financial.

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The announcement comes as many fleets continue to face high equipment costs, tight margins, and stricter lending requirements. Access to financing remains a challenge for some carriers looking to replace aging trucks and trailers, expand capacity, or invest in newer equipment.

It also comes at a time when the freight market is looking up, prompting more interest among trucking fleets in investing in new equipment.

Simplifying the Truck Financing Process

According to the companies, the program is intended to simplify the financing process and provide fleets with more options than they might find through a traditional bank loan.

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TFS said its financing platform matches borrowers with lenders based on factors such as credit profile, equipment type, and financing terms. The company said the process is designed to speed up approvals and broaden access to financing for a wider range of customers.

"Wex is focused on helping fleets operate with greater visibility, control, and financial flexibility as they grow," said Tim Hampton, senior vice president and general manager of fleet at Wex, in a news release.

"Our agreement with TFS Financial expands the resources available to customers by providing a more streamlined path to equipment financing."

About Wex and TFS Financial

Wex has served trucking fleets for more than 40 years, providing fuel cards, payment services, billing solutions, and compliance tools. The company said the financing program expands the services available to its transportation customers.

TFS Financial provides financing programs for equipment manufacturers, dealers, marketplaces, and financial services companies in the U.S. and Canada. The company is a member of Travelers Financial Group.

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Topics:Vehicle Financingfleet financingEquipment

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