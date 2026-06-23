WEX, TFS Launch Equipment Financing Program for Trucking Fleets

The companies say the program uses technology to connect fleets with financing providers more efficiently than traditional lending channels.

The offering comes as fleets weigh equipment investments amid ongoing cost pressures and uncertainty (but signs of an upswing) in the freight market.

Wex and TFS Financial have launched a new equipment financing program for trucking and transportation companies in the United States and Canada. The program, called Equipment Financing Powered by TFS, gives Wex over-the-road customers access to equipment financing through TFS Financial.

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The announcement comes as many fleets continue to face high equipment costs, tight margins, and stricter lending requirements. Access to financing remains a challenge for some carriers looking to replace aging trucks and trailers, expand capacity, or invest in newer equipment. It also comes at a time when the freight market is looking up, prompting more interest among trucking fleets in investing in new equipment. Simplifying the Truck Financing Process According to the companies, the program is intended to simplify the financing process and provide fleets with more options than they might find through a traditional bank loan.

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