Truckload Rates Keep Rising as Tight Capacity Fuels Freight Market Recovery

Spot and contract rates continued climbing in May and June, not because freight demand is surging, but because fewer trucks and drivers are available.

As driver availability has become tighter, spot rates have risen.

As we head into the halfway point of the year, the latest May and June data and analysis indicate that the recovery that began earlier this year is continuing, after nearly three years of freight recession. Industry analysts say the rebound is being driven less by stronger freight demand and more by a shrinking supply of trucks and drivers. Those capacity constraints are finally giving carriers more pricing power, higher rates and more revenue.

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Freight Volumes Slip But Rates Climb DAT Freight & Analytics' May data showed that while truckload volumes fell month over month across van, refrigerated, and flatbed freight, spot rates increased in all three segments. DAT reported van spot rates rose 22 cents per mile in May, while reefer rates increased 24 cents and flatbed rates gained 19 cents. DAT's Dean Croke said May's spot market looks stronger than freight volume data alone would suggest. Credit: DAT Freight & Analytics “Last month’s lower volumes do not mean May was a weak freight market,” said Dean Croke, principal industry analyst at DAT.

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“The capacity supply has come down to meet demand, and carriers in the spot market are being compensated for it." DAT attributed the tighter market to a combination of factors, including the CVSA International Roadcheck inspection blitz, Memorial Day disruptions, ongoing immigration enforcement, and carriers shifting equipment toward contract freight where fuel surcharge programs offer more predictable cost recovery. The result was a spot market that appeared stronger than freight volume data alone would suggest, Croke said. Capacity Constraints Continue to Tighten the Market ACT Research sees the same trend continuing into June. According to ACT, truckload spot rates, excluding fuel, are on pace to increase by more than 40% year over year this month.

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"Tighter supply remains the main reason for accelerating rates," said Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst at ACT Research. ACT pointed to several forces reducing available capacity, including lower equipment investment during the downturn, driver shortages, stricter regulatory enforcement, immigration policies, crackdowns on fraudulent electronic logging devices, and the closure of some driver training schools. According to ACT, truckload spot rates, excluding fuel, are on pace to increase by more than 40% year over year this month. Credit: FTR and Truckstop.com Driver Shortages, Enforcement Actions Reduce Capacity ACT's Driver Availability Index remained deep in shortage territory in May at 32.6, well below the neutral level of 50, although up slightly from April. Ken Vieth, ACT president and senior analyst, said evidence suggests some drivers exited the market even before federal enforcement actions targeting non-domiciled CDL holders became official in March. "A strong case can be made that the driver supply will remain tight for an extended period," Vieth said.

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Trucking Revenues Show Signs of Recovery While capacity constraints have been the primary catalyst, demand indicators also have shown signs of improvement. FTR reported first-quarter trucking revenues rose 4.3% year over year, with general freight revenues increasing 6.9% and long-distance general freight revenues climbing 6.5%. Those gains suggest freight demand is improving from recessionary levels, though not enough on its own to explain the sharp increase in rates. "The U.S. freight cycle has so far been supply-driven," ACT noted, although improving industrial activity, tighter inventories, and easing tariff concerns could provide additional support for freight demand in the months ahead. Spot Market Still Running Well Ahead of 2025 Recent data from Truckstop.com and FTR show the market remains considerably stronger than a year ago despite some expected seasonal cooling in mid-June.

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