ArcBest Consolidates Brands, Cuts Workforce

The company will bring three business units under the ArcBest brand, eliminate about 2% of positions, and expects the changes to generate $40 million in annual savings.

ArcBest said the restructuring will give customers easier and clearer access to the company’s full suite of solutions.

ArcBest announced changes to its brand structure and organization, along with a workforce reduction. Effective Aug. 1, 2026, MoLo Solutions, Panther Premium Logistics and ArcBest Technologies will operate under the ArcBest brand. ABF Freight will continue as the company's less-than-truckload carrier.

Ad Loading...

The Fort Smith, Arkansas-based company said the changes are intended to improve efficiency, simplify the customer experience, and support long-term growth and profitability. As part of the restructuring, ArcBest is eliminating about 2% of its workforce, including some vacant positions, and consolidating service centers representing about 1% of its network doors. The company expects the moves to generate about $40 million in annual cost savings. “Our customers are managing complex, constantly evolving supply chains, and they want partners who make that work easier,” said Seth Runser, ArcBest president and CEO.

Ad Loading...

Recent Moves Reflect Broader Strategy The restructuring comes just a few months after ArcBest launched ArcBest View, a digital logistics platform that gives customers one place to quote, book, manage, and track shipments across the company's transportation services. The platform combines shipment tracking, shipping documents, billing, and reporting into a single dashboard. Customers can compare shipping options, organize shipments with custom views and watchlists, and monitor shipping costs and service performance over time. ArcBest said it developed the self-service platform with customer input to make it easier to manage day-to-day shipping operations, while still giving customers access to logistics experts when they need additional support. “The long-range, all-electric units mark the next step in the company’s measured approach to evaluating emerging technologies that advance fleet innovation and sustainability while ensuring consistent operational performance,” ArcBest said in a news release. Credit: ArcBest ABF Expands Tesla Semi Evaluation ArcBest also recently announced the purchase of two Tesla Semi Class 8 battery-electric trucks by its ABF Freight brand after a successful pilot last year. The new long-range electric trucks will primarily operate on linehaul routes in California, with planned expansion into Reno, Nevada, and potentially other markets.

Ad Loading...