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LytxOne Platform Now Features AI, Compliance, and Asset Tracking Tools
New enhancements add AI-powered insights, asset tracking, compliance automation, and configurable privacy controls to Lytx's all-in-one fleet management platform.
Lytx has expanded the capabilities of its LytxOne fleet management platform. The company has added new AI-powered safety, compliance, and operations tools designed to help fleets improve visibility, reduce risk, and streamline day-to-day management.
The latest updates bring several new features to the cloud-based platform. These include a Fleet AI Assistant that allows users to ask natural-language questions about drivers, vehicles, maintenance, compliance, and safety events.
Additional safety enhancements include configurable camera privacy controls based on schedules or geofences, risk detection without video recording, picture-in-picture incident review, and speed context for safety events.
Platform Adds Asset Tracking and Compliance Features
Lytx also expanded additional operational capabilities. These include asset tracking for trailers, containers, tools, and other equipment and a vehicle proximity search feature to help dispatchers locate nearby vehicles. A new multiple trips view allows fleets to compare routes side by side using summarized performance metrics.
On the compliance side, LytxOne now includes automated IFTA reporting, integrated driver vehicle inspection reports (DVIR), fuel reporting, mileage tracking, and unified compliance management intended to simplify audits and roadside inspections.
"Fleet management is entering a new era, where safety, operations, and compliance must work as one," said Chris Cabrera, CEO of Lytx. "With LytxOne, we're building the platform to power that future."
Lytx also said it has begun integrating its Driver Safety Program into the LytxOne platform. Existing DriveCam and Lytx+ customers will continue to have access to the same safety capabilities while retaining multiple platform options to fit their operational needs.
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