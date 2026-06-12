Learn more and submit your application at https://www.heavydutytruckingexchange.com/attend
Time is Running Out to Apply for Exclusive HDT Event
Heavy Duty Trucking Exchange connects heavy-duty trucking fleet managers with industry suppliers through one-on-one meetings, small-group discussions, educational sessions, and networking opportunities with both suppliers and other fleet managers.
Time is running out to apply to attend the 2026 Heavy Duty Trucking Exchange, an exclusive industry event developed by the folks who bring you Heavy Duty Trucking.
Ever get tired of spending days walking trade show floors hoping to find the right people? Heavy Duty Trucking Exchange is different.
HDTX connects fleet professionals with supplier partners through scheduled one-on-one meetings, small-group discussions, networking events, and real conversations that matter.
If you're interested in attending this event, the week of September 23 in Scottsdale, Arizona, apply now.
Qualified fleet managers enjoy complimentary airfare, hotel and meals.
Founded in 2017, HDTX brings together a diverse group of heavy-duty trucking fleet owners, executives, and managers with a select group of product and service providers to exchange information, ideas, and solutions.
Structured Meetings with Suppliers
A key element of HDTX is a schedule of short one-on-one meetings between fleet managers and suppliers, often compared to “speed dating.”
During these 10-minute conversations, fleet managers can explain a challenge they’re facing in their operations and learn how suppliers may be able to help address it. If the discussion isn’t a fit, participants simply move on to the next meeting.
Education and Industry Insights
The event also features educational sessions curated by the editors of Heavy Duty Trucking, along with discussions featuring industry experts and fleet leaders.
Topics explored in past sessions have included:
- Maintenance and equipment specification
- Safety and compliance
- Nuclear verdicts
- Driver recruiting and retention
- Sustainability
- Autonomous trucks
- Leveraging fleet data and artificial intelligence
HDTX is also where we present the HDT Truck Fleet Innovator Awards, which honor fleets that are leading change in the trucking industry. The awards presentation is followed by a panel discussion moderated by an HDT editor.
Networking Beyond the Trade Show
In addition to meetings and educational sessions, HDTX includes meals, receptions, and social activities designed to encourage fleet managers to exchange ideas with peers and develop relationships with industry suppliers.
The small size of the event allows attendees to spend more time getting to know each other than is typically possible at large industry conferences.
Attendees may include fleet owners and top executives of heavy-duty (Class 7-8) trucking fleets, or managers at these fleets who are responsible for areas such as maintenance, equipment specification, safety, compliance, and information technology.
All-Expenses-Paid for Qualified Fleet Managers
Qualified fleet managers selected to attend receive an all-expenses-paid trip that includes:
- Round-trip economy airfare to Phoenix
- A two-night hotel stay at the Scottsdale Resort
- Ground transportation between the airport and resort (on program dates)
- All scheduled meals and receptions
Incidentals, parking, and transportation to and from the attendee’s home airport are not included.
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