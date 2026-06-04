Volvo Trucks Adds Unattended Over-the-Air Software Update Capabilities

The latest evolution of Volvo’s over-the-air update technology allows software updates to run while trucks are parked, helping fleets keep vehicles current without disrupting operations.

Volvo Trucks North America is introducing unattended over-the-air software updates. The new capability will allow fleets to update vehicle software without requiring drivers to remain with the truck during the process. The new feature, scheduled to launch later this year, enables updates to run overnight, during driver breaks, or while vehicles are parked.

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Drivers can initiate an update, lock the truck, and leave while the software installation is completed. According to Volvo, the capability builds on the company's remote programming service and is made possible by its new connected 24-volt platform in North America. Over the Air Updates and Modern Truck Powertrains Explained “We are always striving to maximize our customers’ uptime, and this is an important milestone,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “Drivers will be able to start a software update, lock the truck and walk away, whether that’s for a break or at the end of the day, and return to an updated vehicle.”

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