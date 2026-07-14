Michelin Adds AI Assistant to MyConnectedFleet Platform

Michelin’s new generative AI tool delivers instant fleet insights, helping managers analyze fuel use, tire maintenance, vehicle status, and operational performance without manually creating reports.

Michelin AI Assistant allows users to ask natural-language questions about their operations and receive immediate responses based on real-time fleet data.

Michelin AI Assistant allows users to ask natural-language questions about their operations and receive immediate responses based on real-time fleet data.

Michelin Connected Fleet has launched a new artificial intelligence assistant designed to help fleet managers quickly analyze operational data and make faster decisions through its MyConnectedFleet platform. Integrated directly into the MyConnectedFleet web portal, the Michelin AI Assistant allows users to ask natural-language questions about their operations and receive immediate responses based on real-time fleet data.

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The tool is designed to eliminate the need for manual report generation, reducing the time required to find operational information from hours to seconds. Fleet managers can ask questions such as which drivers achieved the best fuel economy during the month, which vehicles require tire maintenance, how many trucks are currently out of service, or what the fleet's monthly fuel costs have been. The assistant can also generate reports and identify operational trends using both text and visual formats.

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According to Michelin, the AI assistant operates within a closed system designed to protect customer data confidentiality. Turning Fleet Data into Actionable Insights The AI assistant is intended for managers of heavy-duty truck, passenger transportation, and light commercial vehicle fleets. It analyzes data related to fuel consumption, driver performance, vehicle usage, and trip activity, helping fleets identify opportunities to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs. "The AI Assistant is the natural evolution of our DNA, which is built around supporting our customers," said Sophie Foucque, CEO of Michelin Connected Fleet for Europe, Africa and Australia. "Co-developed with some of our largest customers, it offers a more intuitive way to interact with vehicle usage data, while removing the need to generate multiple reports. Augmented fleet managers can therefore focus fully on the performance of their operations." Michelin said the platform will continue to expand with additional capabilities based on customer feedback.

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