Michelin Adds AI Assistant to MyConnectedFleet Platform
Michelin’s new generative AI tool delivers instant fleet insights, helping managers analyze fuel use, tire maintenance, vehicle status, and operational performance without manually creating reports.
Michelin Connected Fleet has launched a new artificial intelligence assistant designed to help fleet managers quickly analyze operational data and make faster decisions through its MyConnectedFleet platform.
Integrated directly into the MyConnectedFleet web portal, the Michelin AI Assistant allows users to ask natural-language questions about their operations and receive immediate responses based on real-time fleet data.
The tool is designed to eliminate the need for manual report generation, reducing the time required to find operational information from hours to seconds.
Fleet managers can ask questions such as which drivers achieved the best fuel economy during the month, which vehicles require tire maintenance, how many trucks are currently out of service, or what the fleet's monthly fuel costs have been.
The assistant can also generate reports and identify operational trends using both text and visual formats.
According to Michelin, the AI assistant operates within a closed system designed to protect customer data confidentiality.
Turning Fleet Data into Actionable Insights
The AI assistant is intended for managers of heavy-duty truck, passenger transportation, and light commercial vehicle fleets. It analyzes data related to fuel consumption, driver performance, vehicle usage, and trip activity, helping fleets identify opportunities to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs.
"The AI Assistant is the natural evolution of our DNA, which is built around supporting our customers," said Sophie Foucque, CEO of Michelin Connected Fleet for Europe, Africa and Australia.
"Co-developed with some of our largest customers, it offers a more intuitive way to interact with vehicle usage data, while removing the need to generate multiple reports. Augmented fleet managers can therefore focus fully on the performance of their operations."
Michelin said the platform will continue to expand with additional capabilities based on customer feedback.
Beyond conversational data analysis, the AI Assistant can work alongside other Michelin Connected Fleet technologies, including onboard safety cameras, automatic tire wear inspection systems, and tire underinflation monitoring. The company said integrating these technologies into a single platform provides fleet managers with a more comprehensive view of vehicle health, safety, and operating performance.
Michelin cited research showing that 78% of fleet managers believe artificial intelligence will transform the fleet management industry, positioning the new assistant as a practical tool for helping fleets capitalize on that shift.
The Michelin AI Assistant is currently available to MyConnectedFleet customers in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden, Germany, and Italy.
More Fleet Management
LytxOne Platform Now Features AI, Compliance, and Asset Tracking Tools
New enhancements add AI-powered insights, asset tracking, compliance automation, and configurable privacy controls to Lytx's all-in-one fleet management platform.Read More →
July Imports Poised to Set Container Record
The National Retail Federation projects July container imports will surpass the pandemic-era record as shippers frontload freight ahead of expected August tariff increases.Read More →
HDT Announces 2026 Truck Fleet Innovator Finalists
From AI and fleet electrification to safety, operations, and leadership, these HDT Truck Fleet Innovator finalists are changing how trucking gets done.Read More →
Van Spot Rates Top Contract Rates for First Time Since 2022
There’s more good economic news for the North American trucking industry according to the latest Truckload Volume Index report from DAT.Read More →
Carrier Transicold Extends Refrigerated Trailer Life
Fleet Refresh enables refrigerated fleets to replace aging transport refrigeration units instead of entire trailers, while adding Lynx Fleet telematics and BluEdge service coverage.Read More →
FTR Says Freight Rates Surged in May
FTR's Trucking Conditions Index surged to a record high in May, the analytics firm reports.Read More →
Meet HDT's Truck Fleet Innovators at Heavy Duty Trucking Exchange
Heavy Duty Trucking Exchange brings fleet managers and suppliers together for the deeper conversations that lead to ideas, partnerships, and solutions. Time is running out to apply for HDTX, September 23-25.Read More →
Enhance Fleet Performance with High-Efficiency Auxiliary Power Units
Drive sustainable cost savings while increasing driver comfort during short- and long-haul logistics operations.Read More →
Is Your Parts Procurement Process Reactive or Proactive?
Ready to revamp your parts procurement process? Learn how now with “Strategic Parts Purchasing: A Process Checklist”Read More →
What Trucking Events are Happening in 2026?
Looking for trucking-related conventions, expos, and other events? Heavy Duty Trucking has developed this list of national and larger regional trucking shows and events.Read More →