What Trucking Events are Happening in 2026?
Looking for trucking-related conventions, expos, and other events? Heavy Duty Trucking has developed this list of national and larger regional trucking shows and events.
- Heavy Duty Trucking has curated a list of significant national and regional trucking events for 2026.
- The list includes conventions, expos, and various trucking-related gatherings.
- The focus is on informing trucking professionals about upcoming opportunities to connect and learn.
*Summarized by AI
What trucking events are happening in North America in 2026? If you’re looking for trucking-related conventions, expos, and other events, Heavy Duty Trucking has developed this list of events, focusing on national and larger regional trucking shows, meetings, conventions, and other events.
We are updating this list during the year as we learn of more events to add. If you have a trucking event to share, email dlockridge@truckinginfo.com.
Updated June 24, 2026
June 2026 Trucking Events
June 23-26: Samsara Beyond, Aria Resort,Las Vegas. www.samsarabeyond.com/
June 25–27: 44th annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs truck beauty contest, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee. Over $25,000 in cash and prizes to be awarded across more than 20 categories, including Best Chrome, Best Lights, and the prestigious Best of Show, plus the chance for 12 drivers to earn a spot in the 2027 Shell Rotella SuperRigs Calendar.
July 2026 Trucking Events
July 22-24:TCA Refrigerated Meeting, Nashville, Tennessee
August 2026 Trucking Events
August 2-4: ATA Litigation Center’s Trucking Legal Forum, Omni Shoreham, Washington, DC
August 11-14:ATA National Truck Driving Championships and National Step Van Driving Championships, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
August 23-29: CVSA's Brake Safety Week. This year's focus will be drums and rotors.
August 31-September 3: FTR Transportation Conference, https://www.ftrconference.com/
September 2026 Trucking Events
September 13-16: McLeod Software User Conference, Nashville, Tennessee
September 13-19: National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
September 14-16: IANA Intermodal Association of America Expo 2026, https://www.intermodal.org/intermodalexpo
September 20-24:TMC Fall Meeting & National Technician Skills Competitions (TMCSuperTech), David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
September 23-25: Heavy Duty Trucking Exchange, from the folks who bring you Heavy Duty Trucking, Scottsdale, Arizona, www.heavydutytruckingexchange.com/
September 27-29: Trimble 2026 Insight Tech Conference, Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, https://insight.trimble.com/2026/
September 27-30: National Tank Truck Carriers Tank Truck Week, Oklahoma City, tanktruck.org
September 29-October, SAE International COMVEC, Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois. COMVEC brings together leaders from the truck, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, and defense sectors to explore advancements in vehicle technology. One area expected to receive significant attention at COMVEC 2026 is autonomous commercial vehicle technology. www.sae.org/events/comvec.
October 2026 Trucking Events
October 17-20 American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE), Charlotte Convention Center, Charlotte, North Carolina
October 25-28: Women in Trucking Accelerate! Conference & Expo
Trucking Event Dates in 2027
What trucking conventions, expos, and events are happening in 2027?
January 18-21: Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week (HDAW), Gaylord Texas Resort & Convention Center, Grapevine, Texas, hdaw.org
January 19–21: World of Concrete (Education: Jan 18–21), Las Vegas Convention Center. World of Concrete
February 5-6: Mid-West Truck & Trailer Show and Annual Convention, Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, Illinois. Equipment and product displays, representatives of state and federal government agencies, product demonstrations, and the Truckers Pride Truck Beauty Contest. https://midwesttruckers.com/
February 28-March 3: Truckload Carriers Association, TCA Truckload 2026, Caesar’s Forum in Las Vegas. https://www.tcaconvention.com/
March 8-11: ATA Technology & Maintenance Council (TMC) Annual
Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida
March 9-12: Work Truck Week, Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis https://www.worktruckweek.com/
March 18:20: Mid-America Trucking Show, Kentucky Expo Center, Louisville, Kentucky. Exhibit hall, educational sessions, and entertainment. https://truckingshow.com/
May 3-5, 2027: National Tank Truck Carriers Annual Conference, Scottsdale, Arizona www.tanktruck.org/
May 6-8: National Private Truck Council (NPTC), Orlando Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida. NPTC is the national trade association dedicated exclusively to representing private motor carrier fleets. www.nptc.org/events/annual-education-management-conference-and-exhibition/
May 17-29: ACT Expo, Las Vegas Convention Center, Las Vegas, California. www.actexpo.com
June 10-12,American Truck Historical Society, National Convention & Truck Show, Salem, Oregon — Hundreds of beautiful rigs on display, educational sessions. www.aths.org
September 12-14, 2027: McLeod Software User Conference, San Antonio, Texas
September 13-15, 2027: IANA Intermodal Expo
October 16-19, 2027: ATA Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE), Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida
Beyond 2027
March 13–17, 2029: CONEXPO-CON/AGG
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