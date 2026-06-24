What Trucking Events are Happening in 2026?

What trucking events are happening in North America in 2026? If you’re looking for trucking-related conventions, expos, and other events, Heavy Duty Trucking has developed this list of events, focusing on national and larger regional trucking shows, meetings, conventions, and other events.

We are updating this list during the year as we learn of more events to add. If you have a trucking event to share, email dlockridge@truckinginfo.com.