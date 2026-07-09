Carrier Transicold Extends Refrigerated Trailer Life

Fleet Refresh enables refrigerated fleets to replace aging transport refrigeration units instead of entire trailers, while adding Lynx Fleet telematics and BluEdge service coverage.

Fleet Refresh allows fleets to replace aging transport refrigeration units (TRUs) rather than investing in entirely new trailer equipment.

Carrier Transicold has introduced a new Fleet Refresh program designed to help refrigerated carriers extend the service life of existing trailers. The program replaces aging transport refrigeration units (TRUs) rather than investing in entirely new trailer equipment.

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Fleet Refresh comes as many refrigerated fleets continue to contend with higher trailer acquisition costs and longer equipment lead times. Carrier said Fleet Refresh provides fleets with access to the company's latest refrigeration technology while reducing replacement costs and helping maximize the value of existing trailer assets. Alternative to Full Trailer Replacement Rather than replacing an entire refrigerated trailer, Fleet Refresh centers on installing a new Carrier TRU onto an existing trailer. Because certain trailer-mounted components -- including the fuel tank and light bar -- can remain in place, the company said the program can lower acquisition costs compared to a traditional new TRU installation.

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Trends in Refrigerated Truck Transport Fleet Refresh is available across Carrier Transicold's lineup of single- and multi-temperature trailer refrigeration units, including the X4 7500, X4 7700, Vector 8500, Vector 8700, Vector 8600MT and Vector 8800MT. "Many fleets are extending trailer life cycles because of equipment costs and supply constraints, but they still need reliable refrigeration performance," said Greg Turner, trailer product manager, Truck Trailer Americas, Carrier Transicold. "Fleet Refresh gives customers access to the latest Carrier TRU technology and performance, along with Lynx Fleet telematics and BluEdge service coverage, without replacing a productive trailer." Adding Telematics and Service Coverage Carrier said each Fleet Refresh installation includes Lynx Fleet telematics capability and BluEdge service coverage. The company noted that as refrigerated trailers age, their insulation naturally becomes less efficient, increasing the demands placed on refrigeration equipment. Lynx Fleet provides fleets with visibility into refrigeration unit performance, while BluEdge service plans are intended to help maximize uptime through preventative maintenance and support.

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