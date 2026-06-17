Adapt or Die: Geotab’s Neil Cawse on AI’s Rapid Reinvention of Fleet Management
What Geotab's New AI Connector Means for Fleets
Fleets can now ask their usual AI assistants questions about maintenance, safety, fuel use, and vehicle performance, using their live Geotab data, and take action on the answers without leaving their preferred AI tool.
- Geotab's new MCP Connector integrates fleet data with AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot, offering fleet managers seamless access to live data and functionalities.
- Fleet managers can now query fleet data in plain language, creating alerts, scheduling maintenance, generating reports, and building apps using their existing AI tools.
- The integration enables practical fleet management tasks, such as identifying trucks due for maintenance or monitoring drivers' speeding events, improving operational efficiency.
*Summarized by AI
Geotab introduced a new tool that allows fleet managers to connect their Geotab fleet data directly to popular artificial intelligence GenAI platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Microsoft Copilot.
With the new Geotab Model Context Protocol (MCP) Connector, fleet managers can securely access live MyGeotab data and Geotab's Ace agentic platform.
Instead of logging into Geotab to search through reports or dashboards, users can ask questions in plain language through their AI assistant and get answers based on live fleet data.
Fleet managers also can create alerts, schedule maintenance, generate reports, and even build full-fledged applications, without leaving the AI tools their organization already uses.
For example, a fleet manager could ask:
- Which trucks are due for preventive maintenance in the next 30 days?
- Which drivers had the most speeding events last week?
- Show me vehicles with worsening fuel economy.
- Create a maintenance reminder for all trucks with more than 20,000 miles since their last oil change.
The AI can pull information directly from Geotab's MyGeotab platform and, in some cases, take action without the user needing to switch between multiple applications.
Because the connector works with multiple AI platforms rather than requiring customers to use a proprietary Geotab AI system, fleets can continue using the AI tools their organizations have already approved while maintaining their existing security and data governance policies.
The Importance of Data to AI Insights
Geotab points out that reliable AI insights require accurate, timely, and relevant vehicle data, including engine health, driver behavior, fuel performance, route efficiency, asset utilization, maintenance needs, and safety risk.
The company said it processes approximately 37 trillion data points a year from more than 6 million connected vehicles across 160 countries, creating one of the largest vehicle and asset datasets in the world.
“High-quality data and information is essential for AI solutions to have a measurable impact on business operations,” said Mike Branch, Geotabps vice president of Data and Analytics.
“Our trusted data intelligence layer is what fleets need to make better decisions, and the value of those decisions depends on access to accurate, timely and relevant operational data. That's where Geotab's scale and data foundation create a distinct advantage.”
According to Geotab, the connector can help fleets reduce the time spent manually gathering and analyzing data.
One Fleet's Experience
In practical terms, the new connector is designed to turn AI from a tool that simply answers questions into one that helps fleet managers analyze information, automate routine tasks, and make decisions more quickly.
Central Transport, an early user of the technology, said it replaced weeks of manual analysis with near-instant reporting and insights.
“By integrating the Geotab MCP connector with Claude, we transformed complex fleet data into real-time, actionable intelligence, replacing weeks of manual analysis with instant, high-depth reporting,” said Jon Hanvey, director of tractor maintenance at Central Transport, in a news release.
“This partnership has evolved Geotab from a system we query into a system we 'think with' – giving us a competitive advantage that empowers our managers to make faster, more confident decisions at scale.”
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