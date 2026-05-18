Recall of Fontaine Fusion Flatbeds Warns Owners Not to Use the Trailers

Nearly 250 Fontaine Fusion flatbed trailers have been put under a “do not drive” recall warning because there may be a defect that could cause the main beams to crack.

The affected trailers were manufactured using high-strength steel components that were subsequently hot-dip galvanized. Under certain processing conditions, hydrogen may have been introduced into the steel during the galvanizing process, potentially resulting in instances of hydrogen embrittlement.

While only a small number of trailers have to date exhibited hydrogen embrittlement, and those affected trailers have continued to operate with observed cracking, continued use may allow cracks to propagate, which could reduce the structural integrity of the trailer’s main beams, according to the recall notice.

Though it has not yet been observed in the field, if the cracking progresses, it may result in partial or complete fracturing of the main beam under load, potentially leading to loss of load support or structural failure during operation.