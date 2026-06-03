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NMFTA Launches Free, Anonymous Cybersecurity Threat Report Portal

Organizations are encouraged to anonymously report freight fraud, cargo crime, and cyber threats while gaining visibility into incidents reported across the transportation sector.

June 3, 2026
Illustration of tractor-trailer and cybersecurity

NMFTA encourages companies that have experienced cybersecurity incidents or cargo crimes to participate in its free threat report portal.

Credit:

HDT Graphic

2 min to read

From freight fraud schemes to cyberattacks that facilitate cargo theft, transportation companies face a growing array of threats. The National Motor Freight Traffic Association hopes to strengthen the industry's defenses with a new Threat Report Portal that allows anonymous threat reporting and intelligence sharing.

As NMFTA's Ben Wilkens explained in a recent article for HDT, the trucking industry has no shortage of cybersecurity reports and cargo crime statistics. What it lacks is timely, operational intelligence that fleets can actually use.

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"When cargo theft occurs, many fleets and brokers share only what they must with insurers, affected customers, and possibly law enforcement," he explains.

"The hesitation is understandable. Admitting a theft — especially one tied to a process failure or social engineering attack — can feel like advertising weakness and risking future business."

About NMFTA's New Threat Report Portal

The Threat Report Portal, at www.nmftathreatportal.com, allows companies to share information about incidents and suspicious activity and learn from one another's experiences.

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Cargo Theft’s New Playbook: Strategic Fraud, Double Brokering, and Cybercrime Hit Trucking

NMFTA encourages companies that have experienced cyber events (such as ransomware, phishing attacks, or network intrusions) or cargo crimes (such as cargo theft or fictitious pickups) to participate. Participation is free.

“Threat actors are constantly adapting their tactics, and no single organization has visibility into every threat facing the industry,” said Joe Ohr, chief operations and technical officer at NMFTA, in a release. “When organizations share what they're experiencing, the entire industry benefits.

"By combining real-time industry reporting with NMFTA's threat analysis, the portal helps organizations stay informed, communicate emerging risks, and take proactive steps to protect their operations.”

The value of the portal grows with every report submitted, helping build a clearer picture of the threats facing the transportation industry, according to NMFTA.

The Threat Report Portal complements NMFTA's recently introduced Freight Fraud Prevention Hub.

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Many of the insights, threat patterns, and lessons learned from the portal will be shared at NMFTA’s Cybersecurity Conference this fall in Long Beach, California.

Dig Deeper: How Today's Cybercriminals Con Their Way Into Trucking Operations

Topics:cybersecurityCargo TheftNMFTAFleet Management

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